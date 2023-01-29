Amid BBC documentary controversy, PM Modi says some are trying to divide India

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unsuccessful efforts are being made to divide the citizens of the country. Prime Minister Modi, at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) event on January 28 in New Delhi, urged people to stick together for the development of the nation.

PM Modis’ comment comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding a BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots. His performance as chief minister during the 2002 riots is criticized in the documentary .

Links to the documentary “India: The Modi Question” have been blocked by the Center on Twitter and YouTube. The controversial documentary, which the central government dismissed as ‘propaganda’ and ‘reflecting a colonial mindset’, was attempted to be screened by students from many campuses including University of Delhi, TISS Mumbai and opposition parties in some places.

The BBC should be closed for its documentary on Prime Minister Modi, claims the Hindu Sena which posted notices outside the BBC office on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi. The organization accused the BBC of being part of a global conspiracy to damage India’s reputation and that of Modi.

Many excuses and polarizing topics are raised in order to prevent India from progressing and following its motto, “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, Prime Minister Modi has said while stressing that these people will still fail even after dozens of thousands of such attempts. He asserted that the only way to lead the nation to new heights in the world is through unity as a nation.

The ekta mantra is our remedy against such attempts,” Prime Minister Modi added. According to him, Indian citizens must ensure that there are no such obstacles on the path to prosperity. We must live for our country and witness its success. the minimum we can do,” he said.

