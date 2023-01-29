DeSantis is 12 points ahead of Trump in NH GOP game: Poll





Ron DeSantis is leading Donald Trump in the critical New Hampshire state, according to a UNH poll. The survey showed DeSantis leading Trump 42% to 30%, with many GOP voters wanting a fresh face. Trump will travel to New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday as he seeks to stake his claim for the GOP nomination. Loading Something is loading.

As former President Donald Trump ramps up campaign activity ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential calendar, he finds himself trailing Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida in early voting, New Hampshire, according to a new poll. by the University of New Hampshire. .

In what could be a highly competitive presidential primary, Republican voters in New Hampshire likely preferred DeSantis over Trump by a 12-point margin of 42% to 30%, respectively. Support for the former president among grassroots GOP voters, while still strong in many states, has nonetheless eroded in some national polls and statewide surveys in recent months.

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations and ex-governor of South Carolina who could potentially launch a campaign in the coming months, came third with 8% support.

Gov. Chris Sununu, who was easily re-elected to a fourth term last November as governor of New Hampshire and has criticized Trump’s continued influence in the party, won 4% support in the survey.

Additionally, former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and former Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland each had 4% support among GOP respondents, followed by Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota at 2%. Former Vice President Mike Pence and the senses. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas each received 1% support in the survey.

After Trump launched his presidential campaign last November, making him the first high-profile candidate in the field, his campaign activity has largely cooled.

But that will change this weekend as he travels to New Hampshire and South Carolina to speak with Republican leaders and activists as part of efforts to claim his position by winning the GOP nomination. .

Politico reported on Saturday that Trump is appealing to New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek to help lead his campaign in the pivotal state. And he will join Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina, an early 2016 supporter, and Sen. Lindsey Graham in Palmetto State.

In 2015, Trump entered the GOP contest and quickly stormed the field knocking down experienced candidates like then-governor Jeb Bush of Florida. Ohio’s John Kasich and the Senses. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida and drawing many non-traditional GOP voters to the polls across the country, which helped him defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the general election.

While Republicans almost uniformly praise Trump’s tenure, it was deeply polarizing, which helped Democrats win back the House after the 2018 midterms and the election of current President Joe Biden in the election. of 2020.

As Trump continued to harbor grievances over the 2020 contest, some Republicans argued the party suffered in the 2022 midterms by reflecting too much on the past and failing to articulate its vision for the future.

In the poll, just under half (46%) of Republicans felt Trump should run for president again, while about 50% thought he definitely shouldn’t take a big drop from the presidential election. UNH poll from July 2021, when 62% of respondents felt he should run and 35% thought he should forfeit another campaign.

Shortly after the November midterms, Hogan lambasted Trump on the party’s performance.

“It should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had because President Biden’s approval rating was so low, one of the lowest in the world. history, over 70% of people thought the country was going in the wrong direction. And yet we still haven’t played,” he said in an interview with CNN at the time.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center surveyed 349 likely Republican voters Jan. 19-23; the full survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

