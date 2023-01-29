Politics
Government accused of ‘appeasing Beijing’ after leaking Cabinet Office email
The government has been accused of ‘appeasing Beijing’ after a leaked email revealed a senior Treasury official had warned Downing Street against ‘opposing’ China.
The Mandarin emailed a senior Cabinet Office official criticizing a campaign by Japan against China’s economic bullying of smaller countries.
This month, Japan took over the presidency of the G7 wealthy country club and is trying to coordinate a major international push to stand up to Beijing.
Japan accuses China of “economic coercion” by refusing to do business with smaller countries that do not support its policies and is holding individual calls with other G7 countries.
But the Treasury official, responsible for Britain’s response to the G7 plan, warned Downing Street that he risked angering China without benefiting the UK.
The manager wrote in the email: “As I suspected, the Japanese agenda is more words than results and we will have to work this out with the others.” In some ways, any talk without concrete action is the worst of both worlds because we would have antagonized [China] without having strengthened our resilience and preparedness.
Any talk without action is the worst of both worlds
Last night, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith told the Mail on Sunday that the leaked email showed that ‘in the heart of the British establishment, Operation Kowtow is fully effective’.
Mr Duncan Smith, who argued that the government was too eager to pander to China despite its aggressive foreign policy and human rights abuses, added: “Not content with appeasing Beijing, it seems that the Treasury also wishes to limit international efforts to limit its abuses.’
Tokyo said earlier this month it wanted G7 countries to take a coordinated approach to prevent the ‘economic coercion’ China is applying to some of its trading partners, such as suspending imports of Taiwanese pineapples. and Australian wine.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s economy and trade minister, said he expected “effective responses to economic coercion” to be “a major focus” at this year’s G7 summit.
Beijing retaliated by accusing the G7 of protectionist measures to prevent its economic growth, including US controls on semiconductor exports to China.
