Khan slams imported government for treating Fawad as a terrorist





Said the treatment of Fawad leaves no doubt in people’s minds that we are a banana republic

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has harshly criticized the imported government for treating PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry as a terrorist who was taken to court handcuffed and with his head covered . The PTI President, in a strong reaction on Saturday, skinned the imported government and said the law of the jungle now prevails where force is just.

Imran Khan further said that the Constitution and law of the land has been totally subjugated by today’s pharaohs Bringing Fawad Chaudhry to court in handcuffs and head/face covered like a terrorist shows the imported low and vindictive levels by the government and the state have achieved, he added.

The PTI Chairman said: The treatment of Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Senators Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill before him leaves no doubt in people’s minds that we are now a banana republic. On the other hand, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar demanded the early release of PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and said arguments should be countered with arguments, and not by arrests.

Speaking to the media, he said the government was scared because Mr Fawad was telling the truth. He would have to appear in court to prove Mr Fawad wrong, he added. The masses stood, he said, with PTI leader Imran Khan. He said if the federal government wanted to know how to fight terrorism in the country, it should take inspiration from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government. People were, he said, facing the worst inflation and businesses were closing daily.

Earlier, the PTI stalwart was taken into custody after being sentenced under Sections 153A, 506 and 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code following a complaint by Pakistani Secretary Umer Hameed’s election commission against his provocative speech. Later, when Mr. Fawad’s brother, Faraz Chaudhry, came out to protest with other PTI workers in Jhelum, the police charged them with batons and arrested Mr. Faraz and other PTI workers. .

It is worth mentioning here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday reserved a decision on the police’s request to extend the pretrial detention of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, hours after a magistrate’s court overturned its decision. Chaudhry was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly inciting violence against a constitutional institution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

