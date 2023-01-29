Politics
Mann ki Baat | PM Modi calls for relentless efforts to strengthen the Republic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the people after inspecting the guard of honor during the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM parade at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi on January 28, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI
In the 97th episode of his usual Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for relentless efforts to strengthen the republic. He said that the Republic becomes strong by public participation, by the effort of everyone, by fulfilling their duties towards the country. Mr Modi also congratulated the winners of the Padma Awards and commended their approach to Nation First.
The Prime Minister said that this year there was a good representation of the tribal community and people associated with tribal life among the Padma winners. He said that many great personalities who worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda received Padma awards. It is a matter of pride for all of us, Mr Modi said.
He said many Padma winners have always kept the country first, dedicating their lives to the principle of nation first. They remained committed to their work with devotion and never expected any reward. The satisfaction on the faces of those they work for is the greatest reward for them. The pride of our compatriots has increased by paying tribute to such dedicated people, he said.
Talking about the history of democracy in India, he said a village in Tamil Nadu Utirmerur had an inscription from 1,100 to 1,200 years ago which looked like a mini constitution. It was explained in detail how the Gram Sabha should be run and what should be the procedure for selecting its members.
Another example of democratic values in the history of our country is Lord Basaveshwara’s Anubhav Mandapam from the 12th century. Here, free debate and discussion were encouraged. You will be surprised to know that this was even before Magna Carta. The republican traditions of the kings of the Kakatiya dynasty of Warangal were also very famous. The Bhakti movement has advanced the culture of democracy in western India, he said, citing a book, India: The Mother of Democracy prepared and published by the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR). ).
Millets and Yoga
Linking millets and yoga, the Prime Minister said a revolution is underway due to public participation in campaigns for both. Just as people have made yoga and fitness a part of their lives by actively participating on a large scale, so too are people embracing millet on a large scale. People are now incorporating millet into their diet, he said, adding that small-scale farmers are happy as the world has now started to understand the importance of millet. He said health drinks, cereals and noodles made from millet were featured in millet displays at all G20 venues.
On electronic waste
Mr Modi said if carefully recycled, e-waste can become a great force in the circular economy of recycling and reuse. He said about 17 types of precious metals can be extracted from e-waste by different processes. This includes gold, silver, copper and nickel, so using e-waste is nothing less than the making of Kachre Ko Kanchan. Today, there is no shortage of start-ups doing innovative work in this direction, Mr Modi told Mann Ki Baat.
Protection of wetlands
Speaking of the importance of wetland sites protected by the Ramsar Convention, he recalled the importance of observing World Wetlands Day on 2 February. He said Ramsar sites are such wetlands that are of international importance.
Wetlands can exist in any country, but they must meet many criteria. Only then are they declared Ramsar sites. Ramsar sites must have at least 20,000 waterfowl. It is important to have a large number of local fish species, he said, adding that the total number of Ramsar sites in India has increased to 75, whereas before 2014 there were only such sites in the country.
For this, the local community deserves credit, which has preserved this biodiversity. It is also a tribute to our centuries-old culture and our tradition of living in harmony with nature. These wetlands in India are also an example of our natural potential, he said.
