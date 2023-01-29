Jokowi recalls the critical period of Covid-19, if the “lockdown” of the economy could be minus 17%





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the 2023 Chinese New Year celebrations at Banteng Square in Central Jakarta on Sunday (29/1/2023). During his speech, the President reiterated his decision not to impose a lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby preventing Indonesia from a potential economic downturn of up to minus 17%. I decided not to confine myself even if the pressure was on confinement. And it wasn’t wrong. If a lockdown is decided, we can minus 17% at that time. Our economy, minus 17%, recalled Jokowi. He said that if the national economy reaches such a negative level, efforts to restore it will be very difficult. The return (back) to normal is very difficult because the minus immediately fell like the countries in Europe, he said. Jokowi still remembers the early days of the pandemic when Indonesia was deciding whether or not to implement a lockdown policy because all countries had decided on lockdowns. Then, at a cabinet meeting, he said, almost 80% of ministers at the time proposed a lockdown. So are the voices that develop in society. But at that time, we (the government) were still clear and calm, calculating what kind of people’s strength was below. force calculated at how many days or how many weeks. If we make the wrong decision, we might not be in trouble for two weeks because we see our savings. We can see how many people’s savings are in the bank, how big are the savings, how many are in the middle, how many are small, how many are smaller, and underneath everything is visible, he added.

