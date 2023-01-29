Politics
Is the return of Boris Johnson activated! ? Ex-PM tipped to replace Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman
Jacob Rees-Mogg tells GB News he’s ‘sorry’ about Zahawi… but doubts Boris will return
JACOB Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson has all the qualities to become the Conservative Party’s next chairman – but doubts Rishi Sunak will offer him the job.
Nadhim Zahawi was sacked from his post earlier today, leaving a vacancy at the top of the party to be filled, and many already believe Mr Johnson could get the top.
Jacob Rees-Mogg told GB News: “I think it was a mistake to impeach Boris Johnson, who was an excellent leader of the Conservative Party and who is the greatest figure in British political life, even outside of power.
“He’s extraordinarily popular, people stop their cars to get out and talk to him and stop their vans and so on, which they don’t usually do for politicians.
But I think it’s very difficult to bring Boris Johnson back into a subordinate role because he’s such an important figure that he would dominate any cabinet. But he has all the right attributes for a party president.
“He’s charismatic, he rallies the troops. He’s kind of an all-out conservative. So I think that type of personality would be great for a party chairman.
It came as grassroots Tory activists across the country reacted to Mr Zahawi’s sacking by calling for the former prime minister’s return to the key role.
But speaking to the Camilla Tominey Show, Jacob Rees-Mogg continued: I think the Prime Minister needs to appoint a party chairman who is very close to him politically.
“The Prime Minister would be well advised by one of his closest allies in this role. They [Rishi and Boris] will inevitably not be the closest political allies, just in the circumstances of the summer.
Reacting to the decision to fire Mr Zahawi, Mr Rees-Mogg said I think he is a very decent man. He was a very successful businessman and an effective politician.
The report appears to show he made technical errors in his statements, and the prime minister decided they were serious enough to fire him.
“So, I’m sorry for Nadhim. But I think after dominating the headlines for a week, in the world of politics, if you do that, it’s very difficult to stay in power.
“And so the Prime Minister was under great pressure to have a new party chairman.
On the question of whether the Prime Minister should have acted sooner, he said: I mean, I think that’s a very difficult question to answer because you want prime ministers to be balanced in replacing their Cabinet members all the time.
“The opposition is always looking for the next scalp, so to speak. And the prime minister needs to be aware of that and there needs to be a reasonably high standard for resignations.
“There also has to be some loyalty to the team around you, otherwise you won’t get loyalty in return.
“So I don’t think it’s as simple as saying as soon as there’s a hint of controversy a minister has to do otherwise you’d be very hard pressed to keep ministers.
Commenting on recent polls, one of which showed that his party was 29 percent behind LaborMr Rees-Mogg added: I want the Conservative Party to succeed, I want Rishi to succeed. The Conservative Party has recovered from worse positions than this in the past.
“Just remember where we were in May 2019, when we had the worst election results in our history, and won an 81 majority.
How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.uk/politics/is-the-boris-johnson-comeback-on-ex-pm-tipped-to-replace-nadhim-zahawi-as-conservative-party-chairman-he-has-all-the-qualities/432761
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Think tank slams Russia’s malicious operations to obstruct Sweden’s NATO membership
- Is the return of Boris Johnson activated! ? Ex-PM tipped to replace Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman
- Jokowi recalls the critical period of Covid-19, if the “lockdown” of the economy could be minus 17%
- Mann ki Baat | PM Modi calls for relentless efforts to strengthen the Republic
- Hunters Heroics push Clemson past Florida State 82-81 Saturday Night – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
- Penny stock reports 1:1 free shares and stock split, up 815% from 52-week low
- Triodoss Loan for Colombia’s Energy Transformation and Nature Restoration: Sustainability Success Story of the Week
- 2023 BRADENTON US STREET NATIONALS – EVENT PAGE
- Khan slams imported government for treating Fawad as a terrorist
- No. 2 UNC women’s tennis defeats Maryland Terrapins, 4-0, at ITA Kickoff Weekend
- Dealers can now list motorcycles, RVs, and commercial vehicles on Google
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan – Pakistan