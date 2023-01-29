Is the return of Boris Johnson activated! ? Ex-PM tipped to replace Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman

JACOB Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson has all the qualities to become the Conservative Party’s next chairman – but doubts Rishi Sunak will offer him the job.

Nadhim Zahawi was sacked from his post earlier today, leaving a vacancy at the top of the party to be filled, and many already believe Mr Johnson could get the top.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told GB News: “I think it was a mistake to impeach Boris Johnson, who was an excellent leader of the Conservative Party and who is the greatest figure in British political life, even outside of power.

“He’s extraordinarily popular, people stop their cars to get out and talk to him and stop their vans and so on, which they don’t usually do for politicians.

Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke with Camilla Tominey on GB News

But I think it’s very difficult to bring Boris Johnson back into a subordinate role because he’s such an important figure that he would dominate any cabinet. But he has all the right attributes for a party president.

“He’s charismatic, he rallies the troops. He’s kind of an all-out conservative. So I think that type of personality would be great for a party chairman.

It came as grassroots Tory activists across the country reacted to Mr Zahawi’s sacking by calling for the former prime minister’s return to the key role.

But speaking to the Camilla Tominey Show, Jacob Rees-Mogg continued: I think the Prime Minister needs to appoint a party chairman who is very close to him politically.

“The Prime Minister would be well advised by one of his closest allies in this role. They [Rishi and Boris] will inevitably not be the closest political allies, just in the circumstances of the summer.

Reacting to the decision to fire Mr Zahawi, Mr Rees-Mogg said I think he is a very decent man. He was a very successful businessman and an effective politician.

The report appears to show he made technical errors in his statements, and the prime minister decided they were serious enough to fire him.

“So, I’m sorry for Nadhim. But I think after dominating the headlines for a week, in the world of politics, if you do that, it’s very difficult to stay in power.

“And so the Prime Minister was under great pressure to have a new party chairman.

Boris Johnson refused to rule out a political comeback Stephane Rousseau

On the question of whether the Prime Minister should have acted sooner, he said: I mean, I think that’s a very difficult question to answer because you want prime ministers to be balanced in replacing their Cabinet members all the time.

“The opposition is always looking for the next scalp, so to speak. And the prime minister needs to be aware of that and there needs to be a reasonably high standard for resignations.

“There also has to be some loyalty to the team around you, otherwise you won’t get loyalty in return.

“So I don’t think it’s as simple as saying as soon as there’s a hint of controversy a minister has to do otherwise you’d be very hard pressed to keep ministers.

Commenting on recent polls, one of which showed that his party was 29 percent behind LaborMr Rees-Mogg added: I want the Conservative Party to succeed, I want Rishi to succeed. The Conservative Party has recovered from worse positions than this in the past.

“Just remember where we were in May 2019, when we had the worst election results in our history, and won an 81 majority.