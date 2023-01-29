Pakistan: Imran Khan accuses Ali Zardari of plotting to assassinate him





Imran Khan on Friday accused former chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, of plotting to assassinate him.

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Friday accused former Chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, of fomenting a plot to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist outfit, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan at a press conference from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore via video link, called the alleged plot a ‘Plan-C’ for which he accused Zardari of paying money to a terrorist group to carry out the assassination attempt, the Pakistan-based newspaper reports. “Now they have come up with a plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind it all. He has a lot of corruption money, which he is looting from the Sindh government and spending to win elections. He [Zardari] gave money to a terrorist organization and people from powerful agencies are facilitating it,” Imran said, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

“It was decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he added. “I’m telling you this because if something happens to me, the nation should know the people who were behind it so the nation will never forgive them,” Khan said.

Khan, while referring to the shooting attack on him in Wazirabad in November last year, said there was a plot to kill him as part of ‘Plan-B’ in the name of religious extremism. “They almost succeeded in their plan to kill me but now they are heading for Plan-C,” he said. According to Khan, earlier there were four people who conspired to kill him in a closed room. “When I learned about the conspiracy I made a video and sent it overseas and announced at a public meeting that if anything happened the video would be released. “Khan said. “Now they will carry out the next attack against me, which I am informing the nation of today. Life and death are in the hands of Allah and I fear no one. I will still campaign,” said Imran, referring to the upcoming provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan was attacked in Wazirabad on November 23 while leading the “Azadi March” against the PML-N demanding early elections. Law enforcement arrested suspect Naveed Meher at the site of the attack. The suspect also admitted to opening fire on the leadership of the PTI.

The First Information Report on the incident was filed on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The investigation into the attempted assassination of Imran Khan had been assigned to an anti-corruption officer, according to the sources within the JIT.

According to The News International report, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had been assigned to question the suspect by anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah and no other members had access to the attacker.

