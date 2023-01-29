Jinan municipal government portal website focuses on the municipal party committee standing committee meeting

On the afternoon of January 28, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches at the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting, when ‘he visited the rank-and-file cadres and the masses via video connection on the eve of the Spring Festival, and when he inspected the combat readiness of the troops on the eve of the Spring Festival The spirit and speech at the Seventh Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, study and implement the opinions.

Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang chaired the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that on the eve of the Spring Festival, General Secretary Xi Jinping will cordially visit and offer condolences to grassroots cadres and the masses, and extend the blessings of the festival to people of all ethnic groups across the country, fully demonstrating the deep and deep will of the Secretary General. sincere feelings for the people. All levels should conscientiously study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and implement it in light of the current situation in Jinan. It is necessary to practice a practical work style, be down-to-earth and work hard to promote the implementation of the goals and tasks set by the 2023 “Project Breakthrough Year” work mobilization conference of the city. It is necessary to implement epidemic prevention and control requirements in the new stage and do a good job of “health protection and serious disease prevention” to ensure people’s safety and health. . It is necessary to fully play the role of the open platform as a carrier and to create a new opening up plateau.

The meeting studied the “Regulations on Internal Control of the Communist Party of China”. The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping in its midst has adhered to the close integration of party ideological building and party institutional governance, and introduced a series of new measures. strengthen internal party control. The purification of the political ecology within the party played an important role. It is necessary to better understand the great importance of strengthening the party’s internal supervision, solidly promote the party’s self-revolution, establish and improve the party’s internal supervision system, strengthen accountability and tirelessly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party.