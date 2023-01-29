PM Modi warns of ‘attempts to create division’ amid BBC line





As part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) 75th anniversary celebrationPrime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday, commending NCC members for their contributions to the country’s progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi CNC celebrates the 75th anniversary of its creation. 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries participate in the rally. pic.twitter.com/S7jJyhKBc2 ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023 Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that unnecessary efforts are being made to create ‘crevice’ among the citizens of the country. He called on the people to stick together for the sake of India’s development. pic.twitter.com/p9KGZ0YmLO Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2023 Addressing the NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day celebrations, he remarked, “This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. It is obvious that India time has arrived everywhere. The Prime Minister said that to prevent India from moving forward and maintaining its motto “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, several justifications and divisive issues are being dredged. Despite millions of such attempts, they will fail. There would never be divisions among the Indians, he stressed, “despite such efforts”. “Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti,” he says in Hindi. Prime Minister Modi said: “The mantra of unity is our remedy against these attempts.” He asserted that the only way to lead the nation to new heights in the world is through our unity as a nation. “India’s path to growth must be clear of these hurdles,” said Prime Minister Modi, who also urged Indians to “live for our country and live its achievements.” He added saying, “The least we can do is this.” The Prime Minister’s call for cohesion comes as a controversy over the BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots erupted. The provocative documentary, which the central government dismissed as “propaganda” and “reflecting a colonial mindset”, was attempted to be screened by students from many campuses including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) , University of Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai and opposition parties in some places. The Center has removed the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ from social media for allegedly endangering national security and public order. The government has come under fire from the opposition for censoring the documentary and asking social media companies to remove relevant connections, saying it was tantamount to encouraging censorship and stifling dissent. Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of the NCC, attended the ceremony with the Prime Minister. Later, they watched the honor guard and parade of NCC members. 196 contestants came from 19 different nations. Later, to celebrate NCC’s 75 years of success, the Prime Minister also unveiled a special day cover and commemorative coin worth 75/-. A cultural program on the theme “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” was also presented during the event. delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues a special day cover and specially minted commemorative coin worth Rs 75, commemorating 75 years of success of NCC. pic.twitter.com/Z1mKP8e2cA ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023 Among those present at the event were Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

