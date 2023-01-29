‘A revolution is on the way…’ PM Modi embraces the country’s ‘Milletpreneurs’









Updated: January 29, 2023

New Delhi [India]Jan 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a new revolution is on the way as people widely take part in campaigns to promote Yoga and Millet making it an essential part of their lives.

“A revolution is afoot as people have participated in both campaigns. Just as people have made yoga and fitness a part of their lives by actively participating on a large scale, so are people embracing millet on a large scale,” said the prime minister. in its 97th edition of the Mann ki Baat program today.

“The United Nations took the decision to promote both the International Day of Yoga and the International Year of Millets after India’s proposal. Yoga is also related to health and millets also play an important role in health,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Indian government led by Prime Minister Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution to declare the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet and India’s proposal has was supported by 72 countries. The UNGA declared 2023 the International Year of Millet in March 2021. The International Year of Millet 2023 officially started on January 1, 2023.

Prime Minister Modi cited the example of Raigad’s Millet Cafe in Chhattisgarh and said people are now incorporating millet into their diet.

The huge impact of this change is also visible. Small farmers who traditionally produced millet are very excited about the initiative as they now feel empowered, he said.

He further coined the term ‘Milletpreneurs’ and remarked, ‘Odisha Milletpreneurs are headline news, a self-help group of around 1,500 women from Sundargarh tribal district is associated with Odisha Millets Mission. They make cookies, cakes and other foods from the millets. . “ Prime Minister Modi also cited the names of other “Milletpreneurs” and mentioned how millet production has been a source of income for small-scale farmers.

“A resident of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh, KV Rama Subba Reddy, quit a well-paying job for millet. The taste of millet made by her mother’s hands was so irresistible that she started a processing millet in her village.Similarly, Sharmila Oswal from Kenad village near Alibaug in Maharashtra has also made a unique contribution to the production of millet in the past 20 years,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In the first Mann Ki Baat program of the year, the prime minister said he was delighted to see how people are enjoying the various millet-based restaurants.

He said people love khakra, biscuits and laddoos made by Aland Bhootai (Aland Bhutai) Millets Farmers Producer Company under the supervision of Indian Institute of Millets Research at Kalaburgi in Karnataka.

Further mentioning an organization of agricultural producers, he pointed to an FPO in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh which manufactures eight types of millet flour and its dishes.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi also pointed out that several dishes prepared with millet are served during the G20 summits taking place in the country.

India holds the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The 43 heads of delegation, the largest ever in the G20, will participate in the last summit in New Delhi in September.

It is pertinent to mention that India is a world leader in the production of millet with an area of ​​around 12.5 million hectares and a share of over 15 percent of the total world production. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the major millet producing states.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), through its Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), has so far succeeded in developing many biofortified varieties and new products for the benefit of farmers and society in general. (ANI)

