Politics
Air Force general warns troops of war with China by 2025, disagrees with Pentagon assessment
A four-star Air Force general has sent a memo to the officers he commands advising them of his belief and expected preparations for a US war with China by 2025.
Gen. Michael A. Minihan, who directs Air Mobility Command and oversees the service fleet of transport and tanker aircraft, sent the memo on Friday, although dated Feb. 1, 2023, saying the terms will be ripe for war for Chinese leader Xi. Jinping in 2025. His assessment provides a much shorter timeline than other Pentagon officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Hope I’m wrong, wrote Minihan, which was first reported by BNC News. My instinct tells me that we will fight in 2025. Xi got his third term and established his war council in October 2022. Presidential elections in Taiwan will be held in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. The US presidential elections will be held in 2024 and will give Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025.
The signed memo is addressed to all Air Mobility Command air wing commanders and other Air Force operational commanders and it included a litany of instructions for those under his command to meet monthly.
“This is an authentic internal memo from General Minihan to his subordinate command teams,” said AMC spokesperson Lindsey Wilkinson. Washington Examiner. “His order builds on Air Mobility Command’s fundamental efforts over the past year to prepare the Mobility Air Forces for future conflict, should deterrence fail.”
By the end of February, everyone under his command with weapons qualifications will fire a clip at a 7-meter target knowing full well that unrepentant lethality matters most, the memo says. Aim for the head.
A defense official told the Washington Examiner that Minihan’s views are not representative of the department’s view of China”, although the department’s national defense strategy describes China as the “pace challenge” of the United States and as the only power that has the intention and ability to reshape the international order in their favor.
“The National Defense Strategy makes it clear that China is the overriding challenge for the Department of Defense and our goal remains to work alongside our allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific,” the official said. brig. General Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Pentagon, told the Washington Examiner in a report.
Senior defense officials have warned that the Chinese military is rapidly increasing its arsenal and its aggressive behavior towards Taiwan, the island nation which considers itself independent, despite China’s claims to be part of its own territory. As a result, the United States sought to strengthen its ties in the Indo-Pacific.
We have seen increased activity in airline operations, Austin said at a Jan. 11 news conference alongside Japanese officials. We have seen an increase in surface vessel activity around Taiwan. And again, we believe they are trying to establish a new normal, but whether or not that means an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt.
He had declared a month earlier: “The People’s Republic of China is in the process of expanding, modernizing and diversifying its nuclear forces”, and that “the United States is at the dawn of a new phase, that of where, for the first time, we face two major nuclear powers as strategic competitors,” also referring to Russia.
Similarly, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in November that he thought an invasion of Taiwan would pose too much risk at this time.
I think he weighs things on the basis of costs, benefits and risks, he explained. I think he would conclude that an attack on Taiwan in the near future would pose an excessive risk and end in a real strategic debacle for the Chinese military, and I think that would destroy their kind of dream of being the first economic power and military, etc.
