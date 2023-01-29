US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a total fraud

Ashraf Ghani, the former Afghan president who fled the country when the Taliban took power in Kabul, was “a total fraud” solely focused on his own desire to stay in power and a big obstacle to any peace talks, l former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In his book, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I love,” Pompeo claims that Ghani and former Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah were involved in corruption at the highest level, which limited the ability of the United States to successfully emerge from the war. country torn apart in August 2021.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 31, ending its 20-year military presence in the country.

“As the negotiations accelerated, Ghani was still a problem. I met dozens of world leaders, and he was my least favorite. It says a lot when you have Kim (Jong-un), Xi (Jinping) and (Vladimir) Putin in the mix. Yet Ghani was a total impostor who wasted American lives and was solely focused on his own desire to stay in power,” Pompeo writes in his book hitting shelves this week.

“I never felt that he was ready to take a risk for his country that could jeopardize his power. It disgusted me,” he writes in the book, which details the negotiations that the previous US administration under ex-President Donald Trump had with the Taliban group.

The Trump administration had appointed former diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad as special envoy for talks with the Taliban.

Pompeo claims Ghani won re-election primarily because of massive voter fraud.

“According to the final nominal count, Ghani had beaten the country’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah. But the truth was that Ghani had simply bribed more voters and vote counters than the other candidates had,” the former secretary of state wrote.

Pompeo says Ghani and Abdullah were fighting over who would be the next president regardless of whether there would even be a government to lead in Afghanistan.

“At the request of General Miller, I jumped on a plane to Afghanistan on March 23, 2020, to tell them they needed to find accommodation, or I would advise President Trump to leave the country immediately, in starting with eliminating the $5-6 billion a year in foreign aid that we were providing at the time,” he said.

It was a real threat, Pompeo notes.

“While the public focus was almost always on how aid provided security assistance, its broader purpose was to preserve civil order. It funded schools and health care, but that also meant ‘shopping around for money’ for local leaders. That’s a euphemism for corruption, and that’s the sad reality of how U.S. aid and Afghan society works,” he said. he declares.

“My post caught their attention. Eventually we cut $1 billion in aid to show we weren’t bluffing. In May, Abdullah basically gave control to Ghani, and we had, at least, an Afghan head of government,” he said.

After joining the Trump administration, Pompeo said, he felt that low-level Afghan corruption provided some stability, as it prevented the country from completely collapsing, albeit at a huge cost to the government’s credibility. with his own people.

“The fact is that even Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the country’s Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, both ran cartels that stole millions of dollars in aid from the United States. This corruption at the highest levels has limited our ability to come out successfully,” Pompeo said.

Ghani, for all his eloquence and charm, was not the leader of a war-torn and deeply divided tribal nation seeking to build the necessary political institutions, he said.

“He was a weak lightbulb in his political instincts and a Brussels-style manager in a cauldron of violence that demanded an Ultimate Fighting Championship mindset. He also didn’t have much credibility among Afghan leaders, almost all of whom had fought in one war or another for their entire adult lives,” Pompeo said.

Ghani’s years in the West have made him a master of the game for US lawmakers and nonprofits, he says.

“He also spent extravagant sums on lobbyists. I say without exaggeration that Ghani had more friends in the District of Columbia than he had in Afghanistan. When I first met him during my CIA days, I told him straight away, “You’re wasting your time on K Street and Capitol Hill when you should be shoving allies in Herat and Mazar-e- Sharif,” Pompeo wrote. .

Ghani, who has lived in exile in the United Arab Emirates since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on August 15, 2021, has in the past vehemently defended his decision to flee the war-torn country, saying that he was gone to stop more. “bloodshed” by the Taliban.