Boris Johnson tops list as MPs declare 8million in outside income





M The PS reported 8 million in revenue on top of their parliamentary salaries, with Boris Johnson accounting for more than a quarter of the total. The former Prime Minister has earned 2.3 million over the past 12 months, on top of the 84,000 salary he receives as an MP. Almost all of that money has come in since Mr Johnson left Downing Street in September, and includes 1.8 million speaking costs and 510,000 for his upcoming memoir, it said on Thursday. News of Mr Johnson’s memoir advance came as it emerged the taxpayer could end up spending more than £222,000 in legal fees to defend the former Prime Minister from a House of Commons inquiry into whether he had misled Parliament about partygate. Mr Johnson’s total outside income makes him the highest paid MP for the past year, far surpassing his predecessor Theresa May, who declared 965,000 in speaking expenses. Read more Most of Ms Mays’ earnings are used to fund her private office and charity work, with the former prime minister receiving an annual salary of £85,000 on top of his MPs’ pay. In total, MPs declared 8.07 million in outside income over the past year, including payments for second jobs, speeches, TV appearances and books. Only three MPs account for half of reported outside revenue: Mr Johnson; Ms May and former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, who earned £880,290 from his legal work. Sir Geoffrey came under fire in 2021 after it emerged he used a proxy to vote in Parliament while working on a corruption probe in the British Virgin Islands. Other high earners include Matt Hancock, who declared 442,697 over the past year, including 320,000 while appearing on Im A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Nine of the top 10 earners were Tory MPs, with David Lammy the only Labor MP in the top 10, reporting 108,259. This included 48,908 in speaking costs and 53,500 for presenting shows on LBC. Some 39 MPs were paid more than the UK median salary of 31,000 in outside income alone, although 409 reported no outside income.

