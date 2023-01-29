Politics
Boris Johnson ‘told to stop asking for financial advice’ from Richard Sharp
BORIS Johnson has reportedly been told to stop seeking advice from BBC chairman Richard Sharp on his personal financial matters, just days before his appointment to the broadcaster’s board was announced.
According to The Sunday TimesJohnson was warned by officials on December 22, 2020 to stop discussing his financial arrangements with Sharp, who was due to be appointed chairman of the BBC on January 6, 2021.
The former banker was called upon to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss whether Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson , could act as guarantor of a loan facility for the then-prime minister.
Sharp has previously said he will remain in his role and is expected to be questioned by MPs next month over the controversy.
LEARN MORE: Our two-month free trial offer is ending soon!
A spokesperson for Johnson said Sharp never gave Boris Johnson financial advice and that Johnson did not ask him for financial advice.
They added: Neither Johnson nor anyone acting on his behalf has spoken to anyone from the FCDO regarding Blyth for public nomination.
The spokesman added that throughout this process, as material obtained by The Sunday Times demonstrates, Johnson followed advice and took steps to ensure probity. All statements have been made correctly.
The newspaper, which cited a leaked Cabinet Office memo, said the notice was issued by Case after Johnson and Sharp sought advice on accepting the £800,000 loan. Blyth.
It is reported that the former prime minister secured the loan in February 2021.
The document cites advice issued by Case, which stated: Given the imminent announcement of Richard Sharp as the new chairman of the BBC, it is important that you no longer seek his advice on your personal financial matters.
READ MORE:Tories met with BBC Scotland to discuss pro-Nat dossier
Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross has already said he plans to investigate Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman, following the first set of reports last week.
Sharp told BBC News last week he was not comfortable with the way the process had been conducted.
He also said that after having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary on how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still think there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure the process was followed. exactly by the book.
“And that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of the support that Sam (Blyth) was going to provide to the Prime Minister.
I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.
A Cabinet Office spokesman said: We do not comment on leaks.
Following the revelations, the SNP reiterated its calls for Rishi Sunak to remove the whip from Johnson.
Last week Stephen Flynn wrote to Rishi Sunak urging him to thoroughly clean up his government amid scandals surrounding both the former prime minister and Nadhim Zahawi, who has now been sacked.
SNP MP Kirsty Blackman said: These latest revelations are devastating for Boris Johnson and show how he lied through his teeth about his relationship with the BBC chairman. Rishi Sunak is expected to remove Boris Johnson’s whip immediately.
READ MORE: Nadhim Zahawi breaks silence after being sacked for taking pop from the press
His appointment of Richard Sharp as BBC chairman absolutely smacks of cronyism and corruption and a thorough investigation must be carried out into the appointment of Boris Johnson.
Lying and Boris Johnson go hand in hand and Rishi Sunak needs to show some real leadership and kick him out of the Tory Party not just for misleading him, but for the country as well.
The British government is riddled with corruption and foolishness at all levels and the only way Scotland out of this is independence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23283728.boris-johnson-told-stop-looking-finance-advice-bbc-chair/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
