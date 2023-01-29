Finland hints at Russian involvement in Quran-burning protest in Sweden





Finland’s foreign minister has hinted that Russia may have been involved in last week’s Koran-burning protest that threatens to derail Sweden’s NATO membership. Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist with dual Danish and Swedish citizenship, burned Islam’s holy book in central Stockholm, leading Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to rule out support for Sweden’s entry in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Paludans’ potential links with Russia have been investigated and some links in its vicinity have been found, Finland’s Pekka Haavisto said in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday, without confirming Russian involvement. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The episode raises the question of whether a third party is seeking to stir the pot, e.g. Russia or another party opposed to NATO membership and seeks to provoke to achieve this. It’s unforgivable, Haavisto said. The Swedish government has not publicly commented on any connection between Paludan and Russia, but Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson this week noted forces that may want to keep the nation out of the military alliance. There are forces both inside and outside Sweden that want to prevent Sweden from joining NATO, Kristersson said. It is in this context that we must see the provocateurs who wish to worsen Sweden’s relations with other countries. Turkey and Hungary are the only two of the 30 NATO members that have not yet ratified the candidacies of Finland and Sweden. Erdogan’s comments cast doubt on Sweden’s prospects of joining the alliance. With an election set to take place in mid-May, Erdogan aims to build support among Turkey’s religious conservatives. The general view is that Turkey is taking a break on Sweden’s NATO membership and that it is possible to come back to the subject after the May elections, Haavisto said, adding that no entry from the Nordic countries has been permanently blocked. Finland is unlikely to join the defense alliance before Sweden, he said, after raising such a possibility earlier in the week. While official talks between the three countries have been broken off, Finland remains in contact with Turkey, Haavisto said, adding that he speaks with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu whenever something happens on the international scene. Read more: Egyptian al-Azhar calls for boycott of Quran burning in Sweden Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries condemn Quran tearing in Netherlands Swedish PM condemns Quran cremation as deeply disrespectful

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/01/28/Finland-hints-at-Russia-s-involvement-in-Quran-burning-protest-in-Sweden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos