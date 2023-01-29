Chris Christie says Donald Trump ‘can’t win a general election’ and GOP finally recognizes the harm of ‘losing’ candidates after 2022





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022.WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

As Donald Trump begins his 2024 campaign, Chris Christie has said he “cannot win a general election”.

Former New Jersey Governor Christie told “This Week” that he believes Trump’s eligibility has declined since 2020.

Christie pointed to the 2022 midterms where he said many Holocaust deniers turned out to be “losing” candidates.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said Donald Trump “can’t win a general election” and predicted the former president would not be successful in his 2024 presidential run.

Christie, a Republican, told ABC News’ “This Week” that Trump’s eligibility had “worsened” since the 2020 election.

“I’ve said, time and time again, he can’t win a general election,” Christie said Sunday. “It’s not speculation. It’s based on the polls I was aware of before the 2020 election, and what we saw happen in the 2020 election. And it didn’t matter. only got worse since.”

Christie said Trump’s situation worsened following disappointing 2022 midterm election results for Republicans, in which several of Trump’s hand-picked candidates lost their races.

“Then add to that what you’ve seen happen in 2022, election deniers losing across the country, bad candidates like (Doug) Mastriano in Pennsylvania dragging down the entire Pennsylvania ticket in historic fashion; Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tim Michels,” Christie said. “We could go through the whole list, loser, loser, loser, loser, and I think Republicans recognize that.”

Trump announced his re-election bid in November and has since made political visits to New Hampshire and South Carolina, saying he is “angrier” and “more committed now than I have ever been. “.

It’s too dangerous to take away the option of a Trump nomination altogether, noted Christie and other “This Week” commentators, referring to his unexpected success in 2016.

“You have it on the table every minute,” Christie said.

Recent polls showed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading Trump in presidential polls, though Trump rejected them, Insider previously reported.

“He won’t lead, I got him elected,” Trump said of DeSantis, referencing his key 2018 endorsement that helped DeSantis become a political star. “I chose him.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

