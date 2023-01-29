“We will fight in 2025”

A top US general reportedly warned his colleagues of the likelihood of a major military confrontation with China within the next two years.

Mike Minihan, Air Force four-star general and head of the United States Air Mobility Command (AMC), has issued the most dramatic forecast yet by a senior US Army officer, predicting that the two superpowers could come to blows in 2025.

He made the troubling call in a memo to all air wing commanders and other air force personnel under his command, warning that a series of circumstances could embolden Chinese President Xi Jinping to act against Taiwan, triggering a heated conflict.

“Hope I’m wrong. My gut tells me we’ll fight in 2025,” he wrote.

Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, seen in 2017. Source: Getty

The memo, which was sent on Friday (local time), was seen by NBC and the Financial Times.

According to NBC, the general ordered his personnel to prepare and said his soldiers could be called upon to provide “a fortified, ready, integrated and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win on the inside.” of the first chain of islands”, referring to the first chain of large Pacific archipelagos east of the Chinese coast.

General Minihan argued that the 2024 US presidential election will provide a window for Xi Jinping to act against Taiwan as the US is “distracted” and there is uncertainty around the potential transition of power. The communication also noted the Chinese leader’s recent reshuffling of his “war council” in October when Xi Jinping won a third term and the Chinese Communist Party’s political bureau was reshaped.

“Xis team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025,” he argued.

Former US President Barack Obama with Mike Minihan in 2012. Source: Getty

The memo was not long in coming under the leadership of General Minihan all AMC troops to undertake marksmanship training “with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head,” he wrote.

According to NBC, he also ordered service personnel to update their emergency records and contacts, ensuring they are “legally ready and prepared.”

Contacted by the Financial Times, the Pentagon and White House did not comment on the information in the memo, but a US defense official told the publication that General Minihan’s remarks were “not representative of the department’s view of China”.

This is certainly not the first time a senior US military official has made such a prediction. In October, Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the United States must be ready to potentially defend Taiwan as early as this year.

“When we talk about the 2027 window, in my mind it has to be a 2022 window or potentially a 2023 window,” he told the Atlantic Council.

Speaking to the Financial Times, former Indo-Pacific Command adviser Eric Sayers admitted the content of the memo was stark and confrontational, but said such communication was not intended for the public and did not constitute a sophisticated intelligence assessment of the likelihood of conflict.

However, he also noted that General Minihan, who previously served as deputy chief of the Indo-Pacific Command, had been at the “tip of the spear” in the region for more than a decade and understood the Chinese threat “better than almost anyone. in uniform”. “.

