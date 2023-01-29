Politics
“We will fight in 2025”
A top US general reportedly warned his colleagues of the likelihood of a major military confrontation with China within the next two years.
Mike Minihan, Air Force four-star general and head of the United States Air Mobility Command (AMC), has issued the most dramatic forecast yet by a senior US Army officer, predicting that the two superpowers could come to blows in 2025.
He made the troubling call in a memo to all air wing commanders and other air force personnel under his command, warning that a series of circumstances could embolden Chinese President Xi Jinping to act against Taiwan, triggering a heated conflict.
“Hope I’m wrong. My gut tells me we’ll fight in 2025,” he wrote.
The memo, which was sent on Friday (local time), was seen by NBC and the Financial Times.
According to NBC, the general ordered his personnel to prepare and said his soldiers could be called upon to provide “a fortified, ready, integrated and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win on the inside.” of the first chain of islands”, referring to the first chain of large Pacific archipelagos east of the Chinese coast.
General Minihan argued that the 2024 US presidential election will provide a window for Xi Jinping to act against Taiwan as the US is “distracted” and there is uncertainty around the potential transition of power. The communication also noted the Chinese leader’s recent reshuffling of his “war council” in October when Xi Jinping won a third term and the Chinese Communist Party’s political bureau was reshaped.
“Xis team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025,” he argued.
The memo was not long in coming under the leadership of General Minihan all AMC troops to undertake marksmanship training “with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head,” he wrote.
According to NBC, he also ordered service personnel to update their emergency records and contacts, ensuring they are “legally ready and prepared.”
Contacted by the Financial Times, the Pentagon and White House did not comment on the information in the memo, but a US defense official told the publication that General Minihan’s remarks were “not representative of the department’s view of China”.
This is certainly not the first time a senior US military official has made such a prediction. In October, Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the United States must be ready to potentially defend Taiwan as early as this year.
“When we talk about the 2027 window, in my mind it has to be a 2022 window or potentially a 2023 window,” he told the Atlantic Council.
Speaking to the Financial Times, former Indo-Pacific Command adviser Eric Sayers admitted the content of the memo was stark and confrontational, but said such communication was not intended for the public and did not constitute a sophisticated intelligence assessment of the likelihood of conflict.
However, he also noted that General Minihan, who previously served as deputy chief of the Indo-Pacific Command, had been at the “tip of the spear” in the region for more than a decade and understood the Chinese threat “better than almost anyone. in uniform”. “.
Do you have a tip for the story? E-mail: [email protected].
You can also follow us on Facebook, instagram, ICT Tac and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App store or google play.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.news.yahoo.com/top-us-generals-bold-call-we-will-fight-in-2025-214228736.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “We will fight in 2025”
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide!
- Beauty Tech Gradually Expands In Male Grooming Market
- Earnings show signs of strain and are likely to deteriorate as the economy slows
- Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan gets ready to strengthen Balaji
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad
- How Armory STL has coped since it opened in December
- Chris Christie says Donald Trump ‘can’t win a general election’ and GOP finally recognizes the harm of ‘losing’ candidates after 2022
- Ukraine Russia Latest News: Wagner Group Claims Village Where Zelensky Wants Fighters
- Google Creates MusicLM, Text-to-Music AI
- It Ends With Us: Everything We Know About The Film Adaptation Starring Blake Lively
- ’24’, ‘Runaways’ actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45