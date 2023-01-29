Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates India’s U-19 women’s team on winning the World Cup

India’s U19 team made history on Sunday by winning the inaugural edition of the ICC U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup. India beat England by 7 wickets to lift the trophy in South Africa. Titas Sadhu played a crucial role with the ball in helping India win the title. She picked up 2 wickets for just 6 runs and was named Player of the Match. After the historic victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to congratulate the Indian team.

“Congratulations to the Indian team on a special victory at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They played excellent cricket and their success will inspire many cricketers to come. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” PM wrote Modi on Twitter.

Congratulations to the Indian team for a special victory in the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They played excellent cricket and their success will inspire more cricketers to come. Best wishes to the team for their future projects. https://t.co/BBn5M9abHp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the team on their achievement

You did it !

Congratulations to our young champions!

May this be the start of many more victories for our budding players in their careers!

Women’s cricket is inspiring and growing! https://t.co/N6qfswNqau Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 29, 2023

India vs England, U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup

As for the match, India won the coin toss and opted to play first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Beating first, England suffered a humiliating collapse as they were knocked out on just 68 points. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra picked two wickets each to help limit England to just 68 runs.

England struck early to knock out India openers Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat cheaply. Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha then forged a crucial partnership to win the first ICC World Cup for the country in the women’s category. The duo scored 48 points between them to secure the World Cup trophy for India. BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crores for the whole squad to celebrate India’s World Cup victory in South Africa.

Image: GDP/BCCIWomen/Twitter