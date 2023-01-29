Joe Biden’s approval plummets as he takes the spotlight from Donald Trump





President Joe Bidens’ political standing has benefited greatly over the past two years from his predecessor Donald Trump’s inability to cede the limelight. That’s part of the reason Bidens’ Democratic Party had one of the best midterms last fall for a party that controlled the White House, despite the president’s low approval rating.

But in the first month of 2023, Biden found the spotlight on him after classified documents were discovered at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and in an office in Washington, D.C. he used after serving as vice-president. president.

Since then, his political standing has taken a small but noticeable hit in the polls, as Trump appears to have slowed what had been a dip in Republican primary polls after a historically poor GOP midterm performance.

A fascinating part of the Biden presidency has been how Americans still seem fascinated by Trump, even though he’s no longer president. I’ve long pointed out that more people Google Trump than Biden. But that was not the case during the second half of January.

Of those who have searched for Biden or Trump, about 60% of them over the past two weeks have searched for Biden. This is the highest percentage achieved by Biden versus Trump since the late summer and fall of 2021. Searches for Biden versus Trump peaked in early September 2021, just after the U.S. withdrew their last troops from Afghanistan.

This timestamp is also noteworthy, as it coincided with a drop in Bidens’ approval rating from which he has not recovered. Bidens’ approval rating has trailed his disapproval rating in an average of polls from that point on.

Last week, after more people Googled Bidens’ name, a number of polls appeared to confirm a drop in his approval rating. It fell from 47% to 44% among registered voters in the Marquette University Law School poll. The CNN/SSRS survey put his approval rating at 46% among registered voters, up from 48% in December.

Neither are big dips, and both are within the polls’ margin of error. But they are remarkable when considered together and in the context of the poll average. Bidens’ average approval rating is down about 2.5 points from two weeks ago (when he was at his highest level since 2021).

Now, we don’t necessarily know that Bidens’ approval rating is down because of the discovery of the classified documents and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the matter. Gas prices have also risen, which has been a problem for Biden during his presidency.

Yet there is little doubt that Bidens was unhelped by the classified documents saga. Most Americans believe, at a minimum, that he did something unethical in his handling of classified material.

While the spotlight was on Biden, Trump seemingly took a step back. Even after declaring his third run for the Republican presidential nomination late last year, Trump only really got into the campaign trail this weekend, with stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday. .

A look at the number of people searching for Trump on Google tells the story of his inactivity. Fewer people watched him this month than any month since he started running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2015.

It doesn’t seem to have hurt Trump’s 2024 candidacy. If anything, it has helped. Trump’s national poll numbers were plummeting in November after a midterm election that was bad for Republicans (the opposition party) by historic standards. Trump, of course, had become a focal point of the Democrats’ attacks.

In hard numbers, Trump’s national polls have a roughly 30-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary that fell to double digits almost overnight.

Trump’s fortunes have stabilized since then, however. He’s still ahead of DeSantis by double digits in national polls, when other candidates are included. Betting markets, which showed DeSantis a clear advantage in December, now show Trump tied with the governor of Florida.

The question is what happens when Trump returns to the limelight, as he was this weekend. Will it remind Republican voters what they love about him? Or will he remind voters what they don’t like about Trump?

If it’s the latter, don’t be surprised if the candidate who benefits the most isn’t another Republican.

Rather, it could be the man who succeeded Trump in the White House and who has faced a lot of unfavorable media over the past few weeks.

