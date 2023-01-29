Turkey’s Erdogan signals that Finland’s NATO candidacy could be considered at the expense of Sweden

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signaled on Sunday that Ankara may agree to Finland joining NATO before Sweden, amid growing tensions with Stockholm.

“We can give Finland a different message (about its NATO candidacy) and Sweden would be shocked to see our message. But Finland should not make the same mistake as Sweden,” Erdogan said in a speech. television broadcast on Sunday.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine and need the approval of all member countries to join. Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify the accession of the Nordic countries.

Turkey says Sweden, in particular, is home to what Ankara says are militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

“We gave Sweden a list of 120 people and told them to extradite these terrorists to their country. If you don’t extradite them, then sorry,” Erdogan said, referring to Turkey’s deal with Turkey. Sweden and Finland last June on their NATO. application.

Turkey suspended NATO talks with Sweden and Finland last week after a protest in Stockholm in which a far-right politician burned a copy of the Koran.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country wanted to restore dialogue between NATO and Turkey, but Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday there was no point in resuming talks.

Cavusoglu also said there was “no offer to assess Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership separately.”