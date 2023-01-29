Imran Khan in Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistani leaders use common term when trading barbsterrorist





New Delhi: The Pakistan Peoples Party is considering legal action against former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, over his remark accusing Asif Ali Zardari of planning his assassination. The government also reacted by withdrawing security outside the residences of the Khans.

We explore a legal response to Imran’s latest defamatory and dangerous accusations. In the past, he threatened my father that he was in the crosshairs of his weapon. His and his associates’ history as sympathizers and facilitators of terrorists is well documented, said PPP Chairman and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Khan’s speech from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore broadcast live on YouTube on Friday saw him allege that a new plan was being hatched by Asif Zardari to assassinate him after two failed attempts.

Now they’ve made a plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind it all. He has a lot of corruption money, which he looted from the Sindh government and spends on elections. He gave money to a terrorist group and people from powerful agencies facilitate it, Imran said.

Bilawal Bhutto, the son of Asif Zardari, said on Saturday that Khan’s allegations against his father have increased threats against their family.

After terrorist groups called me and my party by name in direct threats, Imran has now made false accusations against my father, former President AZ. These statements increase the threats to my father, my family and my role. We take them seriously given our history, Bhutto said in a tweet.

Referring to the Wazirabad attack where Khan was shot in the right leg in November 2022, Khan said a plan B was then devised to eliminate him in the name of religion. The nation should know who was behind her assassination attempt so she cannot enjoy her life after doing this, Khan claimed.

Earlier on Friday, Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed reiterated Khan’s allegations against Asif Zardari.

Warranty withdrawn

Amid Khan’s claims, additional security of at least 250 police officers deployed at his Lahore Bani Gala residence was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Ministry has also written a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw the province’s police from the former residence of the prime ministers in Lahores Zaman Park, Geo News reported.

Reacting to the removal of the security blanket, PTI chief Shibli Faraz said in a tweet that the security of the former prime minister “is his right” and that if anything happens to Imran, the minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah would be responsible.

Politics breaks out

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized Imran Khan for making baseless allegations against Zardari. He added that Imran Khan’s nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant.

At a joint press conference on Saturday, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira also criticized Imran for his allegations.

PPP leaders said the former prime minister had lost his mind and the party would issue a legal notice demanding Khan quash his allegations, ARY News reported.

Bukhari said the allegations launched by the PTI chief were quite serious this time and would receive a harsh response.

Mixed reactions from citizens

Meanwhile, strong reactions were received over Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks on Twitter where he criticized Imran Khan.

Mr. Zardari who arrested you to catch the killers of your mother, your uncles and other members? Who benefited the most from your mother’s death? Focus on finding her killers or she will never forgive you, Shahid Mursaleen, an entrepreneur, said in a tweet.

Another Twitter user, Alpha Bravo Charlie, responded to Bhutto’s tweet saying, “Wake up and smell the coffee everyone knows from your corrupt dad @AAliZardari”

Abdul Wali Bughio, another Twitter user, said: “Imran Khan is a coward, that’s why he makes such statements.”

(Edited by Prashant)

