RNC promises independence from Trump in 2024. Can he pull it off?





DANA POINT, Calif. Driving the debate at this week’s Republican National Committee meeting was a big question: Can the official party apparatus really be neutral in the 2024 GOP presidential primary? For years, the RNC has been closely tied to former President Donald Trump’s political operation, but in the coming round a number of strong contenders beyond Trump are expected to enter the field.

Neutrality was at the center of the contested presidential race where, on Friday, Ronna McDaniel, originally chosen by Trump for the role, was able to stand for re-election for a fourth term at the helm of the RNC, much of which was redone under the former president. Trump’s third bid for the White House puts the RNC at the center of a situation unprecedented in modern times: a former president running in a contested major-party primary.

Members here at the RNC winter meeting were cautious about offering outside support to Trump, and McDaniel and his main challenger, Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committee member from California and lawyer whose firm of Lawyers has represented Trump in recent years, pledged to lead the party in a neutral manner, in accordance with RNC regulations, as the primary season begins to heat up.

But some weren’t so sure that would be the case, especially with McDaniels re-elected.

If you look at our rules, we can individually support whoever we want, said Jonathan Barnett, an RNC committee member from Arkansas who supported Dhillon. The chair isn’t supposed to, but, I mean, it’s a joke. Because she has her job thanks to him. She may act like she’s saying she’s neutral, but look at her appearance.

Needless to say, how the RNC handles itself in 2024 could affect the primary. The party plays a key role in creating the primary framework, fundraising and debates. As Dhillon told reporters this week, potential candidates have raised concerns with him about how the party might perform in 2024 with Trump on the ticket.

Calling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a likely presidential candidate, Dhillon said Friday she had spoken not to him but to a few others, and several of them echoed concerns about the party’s independence and the primary process.

I think almost everyone in this room, in front of the room, in front of the velvet ropes, voted twice for President Trump, she said. But if the party is not seen as a neutral body and an equal playing field for all presidential candidates, it further disengages our voters.

Trump did not explicitly endorse McDaniel for a fourth term, but his top political advisers were present at the three-day RNC meeting. Prior to the event, The Associated Press reported that one of those advisers, Susie Wiles, privately informed members that Trump still supported McDaniel, while Wiles also publicly defended McDaniel against a report in conservative media casting a negative light on RNC spending.

Either way, some members expressed confidence that the body would conduct the next primary in a neutral fashion. New Jersey GOP Chairman Bob Hugin said he doesn’t see it as a big deal in the presidential race since the candidates have made it a big deal.

As president of a state party, you cannot bring people together and be an honest party if you are not neutral, added Hugin, who said he was undecided in his vote for the presidency when he spoke with NBC News on Thursday.

Meanwhile, McDaniel’s allies have expressed confidence that she will oversee a fair process.

The RNC is committed to being completely neutral, said Steve Scheffler, an RNC committee member from Iowa and president of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition who backed McDaniel, adding that he considers the 2024 primary contest like a jump ball at this point.

Interestingly, the two lower-ballot RNC candidates backed by Trump North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley and Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters lost their bids for co-chair and treasurer on Friday.

A day earlier, Dhillon had told reporters that she thought it was very problematic for candidates to accept endorsements from presidential candidates or potential candidates, as the party had to be neutral. In that same chat, Dhillon was quick to drown out DeSantis’ comments calling for a change at the party that many interpreted as Dhillon’s endorsement. She also declined to offer her personal position on Trumps 2024 bid.

I think when a lot of headlines are coming out here saying the Trump-installed president is being re-elected, I think there’s a reality and there’s a perception, Dhillon said. That perception is definitely there. Perception becomes reality.

Ronna responded to this by saying she was going to have a strict code of conduct, she continued. I don’t know if a code of conduct in the current circumstances will solve the perception problem. But I don’t care. I am a humble member of 168 now.

It wasn’t until just before Trump announced his third presidential bid that the RNC pledged to stop covering legal bills for former presidents in New York. And its debates committee is headed by close Trump ally David Bossie, a Maryland committee member.

Yet, perhaps more notable regarding the 2024 primary is whether states are beginning to regain control of their delegate allocation process. During the 2020 campaign, the Trump campaign essentially worked with state parties to make it harder for opponents to influence delegate selection.

As The New York Times reported in 2019, his political advisers engaged in a months-long effort to tighten those rules to avoid the kind of dissent he faced at the 2016 convention. At the time, more than three dozen states and territories changed their rules to make it nearly impossible to split at the nominating convention.

Bill Palatucci, an RNC committee member from New Jersey who backed Dhillon, said neutrality was one of his biggest concerns with McDaniel, adding that was what disqualified Ronna.

His actions speak louder than words, he said. She claimed to be neutral; shes been anything but.

What neutrality means, his behind-the-scenes stuff, he continued. For example, can we stop secretly paying Donald Trump’s legal bills? can we talk when [Trump] say racist things about [former Transportation Secretary] Elaine Chao? That’s what a true leader would do. And that’s what I mean by being really neutral.

Oscar Brock, an RNC committee member from Tennessee who has also backed Dhillon, echoed concerns but said members would play a key role in ensuring neutrality.

You have to know that she has some loyalty to him, Brock said of McDaniel. Do I think she can organize a fair and impartial primary? I hope. We were going to make sure she did.

