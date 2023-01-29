Imran Khan’s helicopter flights cost Pakistan Rs 1 billion: report





The helicopter flights took place between 2019 and 2021. (File)

Islamabad, Pakistan:

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s helicopter rides cost the national jackpot Rs 1 billion, The Nation reported.

Khan has come under the scanner for his helicopter rides during his tenure. The details of the expenses were presented to the Pakistani Senate.

Khan’s VVIP helicopter tours cost around one billion rupees which were carried out on the instructions of the Prime Minister’s Office from 2019 to 2021, The Nation reported.

The Federal Government, in its written response, informed the Senate that according to the details provided by the Cabinet Division, an amount of Rs 946.3 million was spent on VVIP helicopter missions by the 6th Aviation Squadron under the instructions of the Prime Minister’s Office from 2019 to 2021 when Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of the country.

Prior to this, the government informed the upper house that Khan used the official helicopter to travel from his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad to PM House for 1,579.8 hours from 2019 to March 2022.

The amount of Rs 434.43 million has been committed to these trips from the Treasury, reports The Nation.

Revealing details of the camp office expenditures, the government said that a total of Rs 26 million has been spent from official funds for the camp offices by former prime ministers since 2008.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had three camp offices, two in Lahore and another in his hometown of Multan during his tenure from March 2008 to June 2012, which cost Rs 10.8 million, reported The Nation.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, had a camp office on Chakwal Road while in office from June 2012 to March 2013 and an amount of Rs 5.5 million was there. been spent.

Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had his camp office at his residence in Jati Umra, Lahore during his tenure from June 2013 to July 2017, which cost an amount of Rs 4.5 million, reports The Nation.

His successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had his camp office at his residence in Islamabad while he served as Prime Minister from August 2017 to March 2018. An amount of Rs 5.2 million was incurred there from the Treasury.

Notably, as Pakistan is on the brink of economic chaos, the political class is using treasury money for its moves as the nation is reeling from heavy debts.

