Editorial: Justice v. donald trump





After years of manipulation by Donald Trump, justice may have finally got the better of the ex-president and litigious businessman. And it seems Mr. Trump, or at least his lawyers, get the message.

It was time. Everyone deserves their day in court, as the saying goes. But it’s one thing for Mr. Trump to poke fun at the American political system, poking fun at politics and politicians is, after all, a longstanding tradition in humor, literature, commentary and, heck, even politics itself. It’s quite another thing for him to poke fun at the justice system so openly.

Mr. Trump, one of his attorneys, Alina Habba, and his law firm were hit with more than $937,000 in penalties on January 19 by Florida-based U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrook, and they have were excoriated in a scathing decision that declared the clearly frivolous case should never have been brought. Mr Trump filed a lawsuit last March against nearly three dozen political targets, including his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and the Democratic National Committee, accusing them of a vast conspiracy against him.

Judge Middlebrook said it was a political manifesto with no recognizable legal claim. He lambasted Mr. Trump for his record of abusing the courts, attacking as supporters judges who don’t do what he wants, undermining public confidence in the justice system and immobilizing the public. public resources.

This is not the first time the justice system has signaled that it has lost patience with Mr. Trump’s legal absurdities. Several attorneys who have been involved in lawsuits over his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have either had their attorneys’ licenses suspended in some states or face official investigations or proceedings. which may lead to such penalties. The list includes Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and John Eastman, some of those implicated in either the more than 60 unsuccessful lawsuits filed over Mr Trump’s big lie or the legal strategy to overturn the election.

So it’s perhaps unsurprising that since Judge Middlebrooks’ decision, Mr. Trump and his attorneys have withdrawn two lawsuits he filed against New York Attorney General Letitia James in response to his civil suit. against him and his Trump Organization over what she claims is astounding. fraud in its commercial relations. The New York Times reported that even some of Mr. Trump’s legal advisers warned that at least one of the lawsuits was frivolous and that filing it could result in penalties.

It should be noted that these developments come as some of the country’s most popular social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, allowed Mr. Trump to return after he was cautiously banned for fomenting the 6 January 2021 at the United States Capitol with his fraud. electoral demands. Giving this insurgent back the forums from which he never stopped attacking the institutions of this country is a serious mistake.

But at least some judges are prepared to defend the institution they represent. If financial sanctions and the threat of disbarment make Mr. Trump and the dwindling number of lawyers willing to work for him think twice about misusing the justice system to harass anyone who crosses paths with him, then America, could it is said, has finally had its own day in research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/opinion/article/editorial-justice-v-donald-trump-17746422.php

