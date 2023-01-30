Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates India women’s U-19 team for winning ICC T20 World Cup









YEARS |

Updated: January 29, 2023 9:15 p.m. IS

New Delhi [India]Jan 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated India’s women’s cricket team for winning the first-ever ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India became the first-ever ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup winners on Sunday after a comprehensive seven-wicket win over England at Potchefstroom.

“They played great cricket and their success will inspire many more cricketers to come. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India’s march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another eye-opening performance when it mattered.

Complementing the refined game of bowling was an exceptional course. The sacking of English captain Grace Scrivens embodied sheer determination in the Indian ranks. The southpaw hit Archana to the far end, where Gongadi Trisha sprinted, then surged forward to take a great somersault hold. It was the key box office, in many ways, and India’s celebrations confirmed that. Scrivens would go on to win the Player of the Tournament award, but she would have given up everything for a better display in English with the bat.

Shafali Verma won the toss and opted to bowl, and Sadhu struck again in the first round. She rushed one at Liberty Heap, who could only buckle her attempt to pull up and into a cheerful Sadhu.

Her numbers of two for 6 in four overs deservedly earned her player of the match with just the start that India craved. She was well supported by Archana (two for 17) and the unstoppable Parshavi Chopra, who captured two for 13 to close out a formidable tournament bid.

There were also wickets apiece for Mannat Kashyap, Verma and Sonam Yadav, as England fell to 22 for four and then finally to 68 in 17.1 overs. After a free-scoring tournament, only Ryana Macdonald-Gay (19 from 24 balls), Niamh Holland (10) and Sophia Smale (11) were able to hit double the numbers.

England’s hopes for more heroics with the ball were boosted when they knocked out Verma (15) and Shweta Sehrawat (5) in the first four overs. Verma hit a four and a six as she tried to put pressure on England early before getting the better of Hannah Baker to shorten the fine leg.

Soumya Tiwari and Trisha had none of that. Tiwari hit three fours in her 24 on 37 balls, while Trisha got more and more fluid as the target appeared. Her 29-ball stint ended on the 24th, played by Alexa Stonehouse as she tried to finish it off in style. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/pm-narendra-modi-congratulates-u-19-indian-womens-team-for-winning-icc-t20-world-cup20230129211537 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos