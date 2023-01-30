Imran Khan to contest all 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming Pak polls





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will contest all 33 parliamentary seats in by-elections to be held in March, his party has announced.

Addressing a press conference here on the evening of Sunday January 29, Pakistan’s Vice President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken during of the meeting of the central committee of the party.

“Imran Khan will be the sole candidate of the PTI for the 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken during the party’s central committee meeting which was chaired by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday,” Qureshi said.

On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that partial polls for 33 National Assembly seats would be held on March 16.

The Khans party left the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, en masse after it was ousted from power last April in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

However, President Raja Pervez Ashraf did not accept the resignations and said he needed to check individually whether lawmakers were resigning on their own.

Last month, the speaker accepted the resignations of 35 PTI MPs, after which the ECP overturned them.

Subsequently, the speaker also accepted another 35 (and the ECP rescinded them) and the other 43 resignations of PTI MPs after Khan announced his return to the National Assembly to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif out of office. the test of a vote of confidence.

The ECP has yet to notify 43 PTI legislators. If the ECP revokes notification of the remaining 43 PTI lawmakers, Khan’s party would be virtually eliminated from the National Assembly.

In October last year, Khan contested eight parliamentary seats after the president accepted 11 resignations from PTI lawmakers. Khan won six.

The nine-party federal coalition (Pakistan Democratic Movement) has said it may not take part in partial polls. If the PDM sticks to its decision, the PTI can take all the seats without any problem.

Of the 33 partial polls in the lower house seats, 12 will be in Punjab province, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Islamabad, nine in Sindh and one in Balochistan.

Earlier this month, Khans PTI also dissolved provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces where his party was in power, to pressure the Shehbaz Sharif government to call snap polls.

The PTI has already taken legal action against the Acting Minister-Governor for failing to give the date of the elections in Punjab. After an assembly is dissolved, the interim configuration must hold polls within 90 days under the constitution.

Qureshi said he would move the KP high court against the governor and acting chief minister for not giving an election date in the province.

