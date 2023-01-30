A policeman’s son leading the field to be Indonesia’s next president

The son of a policeman and housewife, he grew up in Karanganyar, a region of Central Java on the slopes of Mount Lawu, before studying law and political science and then becoming an MP in 2004. If it was an ordinary upbringing, however, it is a top-notch establishment figure who will determine whether Pranowo is ultimately in the presidential race. Prabowo Subianto featured unsuccessfully against Widodo in 2014 and 2019 but was later included in his cabinet. Credit:PA Megawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia’s founding father and first president, Sukarno, made it clear that it was up to her, as president of the PDI-P, to decide who would support the party. It is the only political group that has enough seats in the 575-member House of Representatives to reach, on its own, the 20% threshold required to nominate a presidential and vice-presidential duo. Others must join forces to reach this bar.

Dynasty politics is still thriving in Indonesia and Megawati is known for wanting to put her daughter Puan Maharani, the speaker of the parliamentary chamber, on the party list. But her low scores in voter polls count against her and at best suggest a place for vice president. Widodo, on the other hand, is enjoying growing popularity, ending last year with an approval rating of 71%, and while he doesn’t have a strict say in the PDI-P combination, his approval will have a lot of influence. As Governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan was at the center of the fight to contain COVID-19. Credit:Dadang Kusuma Wira Saputra Arya Fernandes, a policy expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, said vice presidential choices would also influence voters, but the Widodo factor was important. Jokowi has loyal voters, they represent about 10-15% of the total national voters. Most of them will go to Ganjar, only a small percentage will go to Anies and Prabowo, he said.

Subianto, 71, the former Indonesian special forces general who was defeated by Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections but was later installed in his cabinet, has previously said he favors relocation. The president, however, may view Pranowo as the best bet to secure his legacy, Fernandes said. I see that Jokowi has an interest in the next government continuing to develop the new capital, he said. And maybe Jokowi thinks Ganjar can live up to that expectation. Djayadi Hanan, executive director of the Indonesia Survey Institute, said Pranowo benefited from sharing the common touch of Widodos. Ganjar is more like Jokowi in his approach to people, he said. Ganjar likes to make impromptu visits just like Jokowi. His way of speaking is also simple. He comes from an ordinary family just like Jokowi, not from a political elite family. Thus, PDI-P voters see Jokowis’ representation more in Ganjar than in Puan Maharani.

Analysts point out, however, that there are still a number of permutations in play, including the possibility of the PDI-P backing former special forces general Prabowo in a coalition with his Gerindra party. Loading Hanan also pointed out that while Pranowo had the highest eligibility among potential candidates, his position was far from dominant. Many supporters of Jokowis are indeed supporters of Ganjars, but their number is only around 45%. More than 50% of Jokowis supporters have not decided who they will vote for, he said. We still have a lot of possibilities right now. No one knows exactly who will show up.