Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah congratulate the Indian team on their historic victory in the U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup
Last update: January 29, 2023, 8:56 PM HST
Historic day in Indian women’s cricket as Shafali Verma lifts U-19 Women’s World Cup trophy (Twitter/@BCCIWomen)
The young Indian side made history with a dominating show to outscore England by 7 wickets in the final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Shafali Verma and Co on their historic win in the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The young Indian side made history with a dominating show to outscore England by 7 wickets in the final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wrote that their success will inspire cricketers to come.
Congratulations Team India on a special victory at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They played excellent cricket and their success will inspire more cricketers to come. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to the Indian team for a special victory in the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They played excellent cricket and their success will inspire more cricketers to come. Best wishes to the team for their future projects. https://t.co/BBn5M9abHp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023
India beat England to clinch T20 Under-19 Women’s World Cup title
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted a message for young female cricketers for making history at the inaugural U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup. He praised the energy and passion of the players throughout the tournament.
The girls of India create a big story by winning the inaugural Womens #U19T20WorldCup. You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series. India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India. @BCCIWomen,” Shah wrote on Twitter.
Indias Girls Create Big History Lifting First Woman #U19T20WorldCup.You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series.
India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India.@BCCIWomen https://t.co/gcKvRiIuBr
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2023
India’s U-19 team led by Shafali Verma managed to do what their elders couldn’t by clearing the final hurdle at a world event.
India first beat England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then came back to hit the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.
It was a clinical performance from Team India in the top-flight clash as England looked like they weren’t up to snuff early on when Titas Sadhu struck early.
Brief scores: England 68 all in 17.1 overs (Ryana Macdonald-Gay 19, Titas Sadhu 2-6, Parshavi Chopra 2-13) lost to India 69/3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24, Gongadi Trisha 24 Hannah Baker 1-13, Grace Scrivens 1-13) by seven wickets
Get the latest cricket news, schedule and live cricket scores here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/pm-narendra-modi-amit-shah-congratulate-team-india-for-historic-womens-u-19-t20-world-cup-victory-6945721.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah congratulate the Indian team on their historic victory in the U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup
- A policeman’s son leading the field to be Indonesia’s next president
- Columbia Literature Professionals Share the Most Anticipated Reads of Early 2023
- Women’s tennis defeats Penn State, 5-2 – LSU
- Online Casinos vs Retail Casinos — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Missouri celebrates Earthquake Awareness Month in February with a focus on preparedness
- ‘Lupin, ‘Baise-Moi & ‘Get In Actor was 56 – Deadline
- Philadelphia wins in mainstream fashion
- After Layoffs: Google Executive Salary Cuts – How Apple Avoided It
- Actress Annie Wersching of 24-year-old Runaways fame has died aged 45
- Arsenal want to sign both Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Declan Rice – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
- Imran Khan to contest all 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming Pak polls