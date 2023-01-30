Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah congratulate the Indian team on their historic victory in the U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Shafali Verma and Co on their historic win in the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The young Indian side made history with a dominating show to outscore England by 7 wickets in the final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wrote that their success will inspire cricketers to come.

Congratulations Team India on a special victory at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They played excellent cricket and their success will inspire more cricketers to come. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

India beat England to clinch T20 Under-19 Women’s World Cup title

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted a message for young female cricketers for making history at the inaugural U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup. He praised the energy and passion of the players throughout the tournament.

The girls of India create a big story by winning the inaugural Womens #U19T20WorldCup. You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series. India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India. @BCCIWomen,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

India’s U-19 team led by Shafali Verma managed to do what their elders couldn’t by clearing the final hurdle at a world event.

India first beat England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then came back to hit the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

It was a clinical performance from Team India in the top-flight clash as England looked like they weren’t up to snuff early on when Titas Sadhu struck early.

Brief scores: England 68 all in 17.1 overs (Ryana Macdonald-Gay 19, Titas Sadhu 2-6, Parshavi Chopra 2-13) lost to India 69/3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24, Gongadi Trisha 24 Hannah Baker 1-13, Grace Scrivens 1-13) by seven wickets

