Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign, says he’s more committed than ever





By MEG KINNARD, HOLLY RAMER and JILL COLVIN; Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday, with events in early voting states marking the first campaign appearances since the announcement of his last campaign more than two months ago.

Together we will finish the unfinished business of making America great again, Trump said at a party at Columbia to introduce his leadership team in South Carolina.

Trump and his allies are hoping events in states with enormous power in candidate selection will offer a show of force behind the former president after a slow start to the campaign that left many questioning his commitment to run. again.

They said, He doesn’t rally, he doesn’t campaign. Maybe he lost that step, Trump said at the New Hampshire GOP annual meeting in Salem, his first event.

But, he told the audience of party leaders, I’m angrier now and more engaged now than I’ve ever been. In South Carolina, he further dismissed speculation saying we have planned huge rallies, bigger than ever.

As Trump has spent the months since he announced he was largely settled at his Florida clubhouse and nearby golf course, his aides insist they have been busy behind the scenes. His campaign opened a headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida, and hired staff. And in recent weeks, backers have reached out to political operatives and elected officials for Trump’s support at a critical time when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

In New Hampshire, Trump promoted his campaign agenda, including immigration and crime, and said his policies would run counter to President Joe Bidens. He cited the Democrats’ decision to change the election calendar, costing New Hampshire its top tier spot, and accused Biden, fifth in New Hampshire in 2020, of shamefully trashing that beloved political tradition.

I hope you remember that during the general election Trump said to party members. Trump himself won the primary twice, but lost the state each time to the Democrats.

Later in South Carolina, Trump said he planned to keep the states’ presidential primary as the South’s first and called it a very important state.

In his speech, he moved from criticism of Biden and Democrats to derogatory comments about transgender people, mocking people promoting the use of electric stoves and electric cars, and reminiscing about efforts as president. to increase oil production, strike trade deals and crack down on migration at the US-Mexico border.

While Trump remains the only declared presidential candidate for 2024, potential challengers including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who was the Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, should launch their campaigns. In the coming months.

After his speech in South Carolina, Trump told The Associated Press in an interview that it would be a great act of disloyalty if DeSantis opposed him in the primary and took credit for the initial election of the governors.

If he runs, that’s fine. I’m up in the polls, Trump said. He’s going to have to do what he wants to do, but he can get away. I think that would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I brought him in. He had no chance. His political life was over.

He said he hadn’t spoken to DeSantis in a long time.

Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and several members of the state congressional delegation attended the Trumps event at the Statehouse.

Trump’s team has struggled to garner support from South Carolina lawmakers, even some who have backed him eagerly before. Some said it was too early to make endorsements more than a year from the primary ballot or they were waiting to see who else would enter the race. Others said it was time for the party to move on from Trump and move on to a new generation of leaders.

South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith was among the legislative leaders awaiting Trump’s arrival, though he said he was not there to make a formal endorsement, but to welcome the former president in the state in his role as president.

Otherwise, dozens of supporters crammed into the ceremonial hall between the State House and the Senate, vying with reporters and camera crews for space between marble tables and a life-size bronze statue of the former Vice President John C. Calhoun.

Dave Wilson, president of the conservative Christian family nonprofit Palmetto, said some conservative voters may be concerned about Trump’s recent comments that Republicans who oppose abortion without exceptions cost the party in November elections.

It gives some people in the conservative ranks of the Republican Party pause on whether or not we need the process to work on its own, said Wilson, whose group hosted Pence for a speech in 2021.

But Gerri McDaniel, who worked on the Trumps 2016 campaign, dismissed the idea that voters were ready to quit the former president. Some media keep saying he is losing support. No, he’s not, she said. It will only be bigger than before because there are so many people who are angry about what is happening in Washington.

The South Carolina event was in some ways off-brand for a former reality TV star who typically favors large gatherings and tried to cultivate an outward image. Rallies are expensive, and Trump added new financial challenges when he decided to start his campaign in November much earlier than many had requested. This subjects it to strict fundraising regulations and prevents it from using its well-funded political action committee to fund such events, which can cost millions of dollars.

Trump’s early campaign has already sparked controversy, particularly when he dined with Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who had done a series of anti-Semitic comments. Trump was also widely mocked for selling a series of digital trading cards that depicted him as a superhero, cowboy and astronaut, among other things.

He is the subject of a series of criminal investigations, including one over the discovery of hundreds of documents with classified marks at his Florida club and whether he obstructed justice by refusing to return them. , as well as state and federal reviews of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden.

However, the first polls show that he is the favorite to win the nomination of his party.

The gun is drawn and the campaign season has begun, said Stephen Stepanek, incumbent chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump announced that Stepanek will serve as his senior campaign adviser in the state.

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina, and Colvin from New York. Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

