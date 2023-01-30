Imran Khan to challenge 33-seat partial polls NA:PTI





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that his party had decided to contest the by-election of 33 National Assembly seats in March and that former Prime Minister Imran Khan would be their candidate in all constituencies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that by-elections for 33 NA seats would be held on March 16. The seats became vacant after NA President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of PTI MPs.

The constituencies where the by-elections will be held are: NA-04 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and NA-26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan, NA-43 Khyber , NA-52, 53 and NA-54 Islamabad, NA-57, 59, 60, 62 and NA-63 Rawalpindi, NA-67 Jhelum, NA-97 Bhakkar, NA-126 and NA-130 Lahore, NA- 130 155 and NA-156 Multan, NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan, NA-241, 242. 243, 244, 247, 250, 252, 254, and NA-256 Karachi and NA-265 Quetta.

The leader of the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry, had already announced earlier this month the decision of the leader of the party to participate in by-elections on all the vacant seats in the National Assembly.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf will contest all seats and Imran Khan will be Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate for those thirty-three seats,” Fawad said in a January 17 Twitter statement.

Qureshi made the announcement again today at a press conference in Islamabad, accompanied by PTI leader Asad Umar, following a joint meeting of the party’s central and parliamentary committees under the chairmanship of Imran Khan.

“We have decided to participate in the by-elections and Imran Khan will run for all seats,” the former foreign minister said, adding that the PTI will not leave the political field empty.

He said people also backed the PTI in the by-elections on July 17, and the party hopes the masses will once again express their confidence in Imran Khan on March 16 through their votes.

He said the ECP was mandated to hold elections within 90 days of the vacancies of seats, and that it would be a violation of the constitution if they were not held on time.

The PTI leader said they were not in contact with the facility. “The President of Pakistan has tried to mediate but failed. He has a constitutional role to play and he is doing it,” he added.

Speaking about the meeting, Qureshi said the committees reviewed the political and economic situation in the country. The meeting condemned the arrest of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, urging Pakistan’s Chief Justice to take note.

“We hope that Fawad Chaudhry will get justice and be released soon,” he added.

Fawad’s wife, Hiba Chaudhry, said police wouldn’t let her children meet their father despite court orders.

She said her husband was tortured and presented in court as a terrorist.

Earlier this month, the NA chairman accepted the resignations of 34 MPs belonging to the PTI and one member of the AML, in a bid to help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif secure the vote of confidence recently announced by party leader Imran Khan.

The PTI had previously challenged the “piecemeal acceptance” in the Islamabad High Court. However, the court had dismissed the motion on September 6, 2022.

The PTI later applied to the Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the High Court’s order, contesting that it was “vague, superficial and contrary to law”. A plea decision is still pending in the Supreme Court.

A total of 123 PTI MPs resigned en masse on April 11 last year – two days after their party’s chairman was ousted as prime minister by a vote of no confidence.

After dragging his feet on the process for eight months, the NA chairman accepted the resignations of 34 PTI MPs on January 17 and 35 MPs on January 20, including Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid.

On January 25, the ECP denoted 43 other PTI legislators after Ashraf accepted their resignations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2398304/imran-khan-to-contest-by-polls-from-33-vacant-na-seats-pti

