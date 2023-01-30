Trump Says Tire Nichols’ ‘Horrible’ Beating ‘Never Should Have Happened’





Former President Donald Trump says the fatal beating of Tire Nichols by Memphis cops should never have happened.

Trump, 76, added that the video of officers allegedly murdering Nichols in a vicious beating was horrifying,” joining President Biden’s slew of leaders in condemning the attack on the FedEx worker from 29 years old and father of a 4 -year-old boy.

I thought it was awful. He had so many problems,” Trump told The Associated Press in an interview on Saturday, referring to Nichols in the harrowing body camera and street surveillance footage. “He was just getting beaten up. Now, that should never have happened.

The video, released on Friday, showed officers holding and beating Nichols for 3 minutes with their fists, boots and batons as they shouted profanity at him.

Nichols cried out for his mother in the footage, which Trump called a very sad moment.

That’s really the point that appealed to me the most, to be honest with you, Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina on January 28.AFP via Getty Images

The Republican brandon, who is running to take over the Oval Office in 2024, did not mention Nichols’ video during campaign speeches in the first presidential primary states of New Hampshire or South Carolina on Saturday.

Five cops were fired and later charged with second-degree murder in the case. They were all released on bail on Friday, with their arraignments set for Feb. 17 in Shelby County Court, records show.

Tire Nichols died three days after being beaten by Memphis cops.Instagram/lone.wolfee

The heinous crime led to protests across the country, including in New York, as the Nichols family’s legal team – and Memphis’ top cop – compared the confrontation to the infamous beating of Rodney King in 1991 in Los Angeles.

Trump said Memphis police took an important step by dismantling the special police unit, called SCORPION, of which the accused cops were a part. The unit was created in 2021 to address violence in areas of the city with high crime rates.

Footage of the incident was released on Friday, leading to widespread protests. City of Memphis

Look, the tape might not have been totally conclusive, but to me it was pretty conclusive, and it was vicious and violent and hard to believe for a traffic violation,” Trump said, making referring to the fact that police initially claimed that Nichols had been arrested. for driving under the influence.

Cops then said he was driving recklessly – of which Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said there was no evidence.

With post wires

