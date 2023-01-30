Jokowi conveys consequences if Indonesia decides on lockdown





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said there were a number of consequences that would have to be faced if Indonesia decided to do so confinement when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. Jokowi said the economic growth achieved so far was also the result of the Indonesian government ultimately failing to do so. confinement when the Covid-19 pandemic happened. “I remember at that time we decided confinement or not, [saat] all countries are locked down. At the time of the cabinet meeting, nearly 80% of ministers asked confinement. But at that time, we were still clear and calm, calculating what the strength of the people would be, how many days or weeks it would take. If we make the wrong decision, maybe we won’t have any problems for 2 weeks then,” during the national Chinese New Year 2023 celebration in Jakarta on Sunday (29/1/2023). He said that if confinement If this is done, it is possible that the Indonesian economy will fall to minus 17%. Jokowi also said getting the economy back to normal would be difficult. Meanwhile, as the economy continues to grow amid these uncertain conditions, Jokowi also said that today’s society must pick itself up to catch up with what is left. The trick, he continued, is to work together so that we can jointly bridge that gap. “I am happy that our culture is one of mutual cooperation. This must be improved, constantly optimized by always hand in hand, all the partners. If during a pandemic it was possible, even in normal times it should be possible, we must continue, so that everything goes up”, he said. Also, when the pandemic hit, Jokowi claimed that Indonesia’s economy was much better than that of major G-20 member countries. “In terms of economy, Indonesia ranks 1-2 among major countries,” he said. This optimism is also in line with Indonesia’s economic growth in the third quarter of 2022 which reached 5.72%, while inflation was also contained at 5.5%.

