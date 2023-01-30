Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to contest all 33 National Assembly seats in March by-elections





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be a candidate for the 33 parliamentary seats in the next by-elections, which will be held in March, according to the announcement made by his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference held on Sunday, PTI Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi revealed that the decision was taken at a central committee meeting.

“Imran Khan will be the sole candidate of the PTI for the 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken during the party’s central committee meeting which was chaired by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday,” Qureshi said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently announced that by-elections for 33 National Assembly seats will be held on March 16. after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022.

Despite the mass resignation, President Raja Pervez Ashraf did not accept the resignations, saying he should check individual resignations to ensure they were made voluntarily.

The ECP denoted 35 PTI lawmakers last month after the speaker accepted their resignations.

After Khan announced his intention to return to the National Assembly and call for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the speaker then accepted another 35 resignations from PTI MPs (and the ECP voted them down). denotified) as well as the 43 other resignations. .

43 lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are still awaiting the denotification of the PCE. If the remaining lawmakers are denoted, the PTI could be virtually eliminated from the National Assembly.

In October last year, the PTI contested eight parliamentary seats, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan winning six. The nine-party federal coalition, known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said it could not take part in the upcoming by-elections. This could potentially pave the way for the PTI to win all 33 seats unopposed.

Of the 33 by-elections, 12 will take place in Punjab province, 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 in Islamabad, 9 in Sindh and 1 in Balochistan. The outcome of these elections will be crucial in determining the country’s future political landscape.

The PTI, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for snap elections. The move was aimed at pressuring the Shehbaz Sharif government to hold snap polls.

The PTI filed a lawsuit against the Acting Chief Minister and Governor of Punjab for failing to announce the date of the elections within the constitutional time limit of 90 days following the dissolution of the assembly.

The party also plans to file a similar complaint in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa high court against the governor and acting chief minister for failing to set a date for elections in the province.

(With PTI entries)

