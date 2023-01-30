Vladimir Putin’s ‘threat to kill Boris Johnson’ as Ukraine war approaches

Vladimir Putin has threatened to assassinate Boris Johnson ahead of war in Ukraine, he revealed last night.

The former prime minister said the Russian leader boasted that it would only take him a minute to kill him with a missile after warning him to abandon his plans to attack Ukraine.

The startling threat was made in February last year after Mr Johnson visited Kyiv to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Britain would back his country if Russia invaded.

Mr Johnson said when he returned he had a very long and extraordinary call with Putin. At the time, the Russian president publicly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine, despite the gathering of tens of thousands of troops on its borders.

Mr Johnson told him the war would be a total disaster and trigger unprecedented Western sanctions. He downplayed the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, given opposition from members such as France and Germany, but warned the war could galvanize support behind Kyiv and result in by more NATO, not less NATO on Russia’s borders.

Mr Johnson said: He said, Boris, you say Ukraine is not going to join NATO anytime soon… what will happen soon? And I said, Well, he’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know it perfectly well.

He kind of threatened me at one point and said: Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute.

I think from the very relaxed tone he sounded, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.

The revelation comes in a BBC documentary series called Putin vs the West, which is due to air tonight.

Mr Johnson played a leading role in galvanizing Western support for Ukraine last year at a time when key players such as Germany, France and Italy faltered.

He confirmed that there were differences of opinion with Western allies, as some were reluctant to wean themselves off their dependence on Russian oil and gas. One argument that was made, particularly by our German friends, was that when it comes to sanctions, there needs to be creative ambiguity, he said.

Zelensky shook hands with the former prime minister during his return visit on January 22 amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

I didn’t understand that myself. I thought you were just telling them, were going to cut off Russian oil and gas, were going to sanction every one of your oligarchs, were going to confiscate your yachts, and I thought I was taking everyone with me.

And [then-Italian PM] Mario Draghi said, Look, I’m sorry, I literally have to say we can’t do this. We cannot do without Russian oil and gas.

Mr Johnson has continued to be a thorn in Putin’s side since leaving office, leading a series of high profile interventions designed to prevent Western leaders from backing down. Last week, he again visited Mr. Zelensky in Ukraine to help build support for the president’s request for more Western tanks.

In a rallying cry in the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson wrote: What are the conceivable reasons for delay? Why are we not giving Ukrainians all the help they need, now, when they need it?

The former prime minister also rejected Putin’s threats to deploy his nuclear arsenal if the West steps up support for Kyiv, saying he would become a global pariah and plunge Russia into such a state of cryogenic economic exclusion that the current sanctions would seem moderate.

Within days, Germany and the United States announced that they would supply tanks to Ukraine, infuriating the Kremlin.

Mr Johnson reveals he agreed to step up military support for Ukraine in June 2021 after receiving a secret letter from Defense Secretary Ben Wallace outlining the impending Russian threat. Mr Wallace said he traveled to Moscow shortly before the outbreak of war for talks with his counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, and Army General Valery Gerasimov, who now commands the war effort Russian. He said: I remember saying to Minister Shoigu, They will fight, and he said: My mother is Ukrainian, they won’t! He also said he had no intention of invading.

I remember as we were walking out, General Gerasimov said: Never again will we be humiliated. We were the fourth army in the world, we were now the second army. Now it’s America and us. And there in that minute was that feeling of potentially why [they were doing this].

