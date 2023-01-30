Trump versus DeSantis in 2024? The Republican litmus test is brutality





In 2018, as President Donald Trump separated children from their parents and mocked victims of sexual assault, The Atlantics Adam Serwer wrote, The Cruelty is the Point.

We can hear the spectacle of cruel laughter throughout the Trump era, he wrote.

But cruelty is no longer enough. As he seeks to return to power in 2024, Trump has already turned to brutality, and there’s nothing subtle about that.

Trump has long cultivated cruelty as a political weapon. But he did not confine his cruelty to mere rhetoric.

For Trump, this is not a new theme. His enthusiasm for violence, including torture, extrajudicial killings and the shooting of both migrants and protesters, has been a constant feature of his politics for years.

As Serwer noted, Trump has long cultivated cruelty as a political weapon. But he did not confine his cruelty to mere rhetoric. Indeed, the former pro-life president does not hide his passion for real violence, including maiming, wounding, tearing, shooting and killing human beings.

And that appetite for brutality will soon become a litmus test for right-wing politicians, including one of his GOP challengers.

Speaking to supporters in Mar-a-Lago in November, Trump threatened that as president he would send the military to American cities even if local officials objected, and stressed to several resumed his willingness to execute drug dealers and human traffickers after a brief and summary trial.

Trump made his statement with feigned reluctance. I don’t like to say that, he protested. But obviously he loves it, repeatedly repeating his proposals to kill drug dealers during the announcement.

I don’t even know if the American public is ready for that. Many of my people say, please don’t say that, sir. That’s not nice.

But Trump is not nice. So, during his announcement, he recounted a conversation he claimed to have had with Chinese President Xi Jinping, when the Chinese strongman explained why his country did not have a drug problem: lawsuits for traffickers drugs that lasted two hours and ended in an execution.

At the end of the day you are executed, he addressed an enthusiastic audience.

Trump himself is so enthusiastic about the executions that he put his own gruesome (and probably ahistorical) twist on the story.

I don’t know if anyone wants to know or if it’s too graphic, he said, but the ball is sent to their families. Do you know that’s true? Sent to their families. Its pretty tough stuff. No games. So they have no drug problem.

Trump himself is so enthusiastic about the executions that he put his own gruesome (and probably ahistorical) twist on the story.

Trump is particularly fond of bloody bullet stories.

In 2016, he explained his support for waterboarding and other forms of torture by telling a (false) story about how US General John J. Pershing executed dozens of suspected Muslim terrorists in the Philippines with soaked bullets. in pig’s blood. Once again he pretended to be reluctant to tell the story.

You know, I read a story, it’s a terrible story, but I’ll tell you, Trump said. Should I tell you? Or should I not?

But he often told the fake story and tweeted about it. Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when he was arrested, Trump tweeted. There has been no radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!

Trump also hailed the extrajudicial killings sanctioned by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whom he praised for doing an incredible job on the drug problem. The State Department’s 2016 Human Rights Report estimated that police and vigilantes killed more than 6,000 suspected drug traffickers in the months after Duterte took office.

Nor is his zeal for the death penalty relegated to other countries. As Rolling Stone reported this week, the Trump administration rushed to execute every prisoner it could during its final months in office.

As president, Trump not only wanted a border wall, but frequently talked about having it electrified, with sharpened spikes on top, and had aides come up with cost estimates for moats filled with alligators and snakes. He publicly suggested soldiers shoot stone-throwing immigrants and, when told it would be illegal, suggested they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. During his first campaign, he urged his supporters to beat hecklers and boasted he could order the military to commit war crimes, including killing the families of suspected terrorists. If you were president of the United States and the military refused to carry out an illegal order, what would you do? asked Bret Baier, host of Fox News. They won’t refuse, he replied.

Regarding the protests against police brutality that have unfolded in the wake of Tire Nichols’ death, Trump encouraged police to stop worrying about physically harming suspects during arrests. As unrest grew after the police killing of George Floyd, Trump tweeted that he told the governor of Minnesota the military was with him all along.

Any difficulty and we will take control, Trump wrote, but, when the looting begins, the shooting begins.

Trump loves brute force. And now, in his new campaign, he will double down, challenging his opponents to match his willingness to crush and kill opponents, protesters or criminals.

His strategy is already bearing fruit. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis established his own cruelty cred by shipping migrants to Marthas Vineyard. For now, he seems determined not to be outflanked by Trump on the right.

Last week, DeSantis called for changes to the law to make it easier for jurors to recommend the death penalty by eliminating the requirement that jurors must be unanimous.

He has yet to say whether he favors Trump’s proposal for speedy summary trials for drug traffickers or endorses same-day executions.

But don’t be surprised if he does. Because in this GOP brutality, more and more, is the point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-vs-desantis-2024-republican-litmus-test-brutality-rcna67979 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos