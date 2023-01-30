In a bid to pile more pressure on the government, Imran Khan will run for 33 seats in NA’s partial polls





PTI President Imran Khan gestures in this undated photo. Facebook/ImranKhanOfficialPTI calls for elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan will contest for all 33 seats in the upcoming National Assembly by-elections to be held on March 16, the party has announced to become the first person in history of the country to stand for a significant number of seats.

At a press conference after the party’s central committee meeting in Lahore on Sunday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “Imran Khan will be the PTI candidate for all constituencies that [are up for grabs] and our [ex-]The deputies, who were previously elected for these seats, will cover the candidates. »

The move will likely increase pressure on the ruling coalition and endorse the popularity of the PTI if Khan successfully wins a majority of seats and it could hurt the government’s popularity, which is already waning, giving the Khan-led party an edge. in Punjab and Khyber. Pakhtunkhwa elections are expected to take place within the next three months.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses the press conference in Lahore after a party meeting on January 29, 2023. YouTube/HumNewsLive

The embattled government is facing harsh criticism from the masses as inflation is at an all-time high and there seems to be no respite in sight, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program also at a standstill .

The NA seats had become vacant earlier this month when NA Chairman Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid.

The PTI resigned en masse in April last year after Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister, but only 11 resignations were accepted in July. Later, as the party tried to organize a homecoming, the speaker began accepting their resignations and within days accepted 113 more, including all 33.

In October last year, the former prime minister also set a record by winning six NA seats for the PTI in a by-election seen as a direct competition between the former ruling party and the current ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which also won two seats.

“The PTI will remain in the political field and seek the help of the masses. When the people had a chance in July last year, although our opponents were in government, they secured our mandate and [made] Imran Khan victorious,” Qureshi said.

“The nation will give a clear message on March 16: the nation fully trusts the leadership of Imran Khan and he stands with the PTI. The people will also voice their reservations against the group that has been imposed on us,” he said. -he adds.

Where will the polls take place?

S.no

Constituency

S.no

Constituency

S.no

Constituency

S.no

Constituency1.NA-04 Swat-III10.NA-53 Islamabad-II19.NA-126 Lahore-IV28.NA-247 Karachi South-II2.NA-17 Haripur-I11.NA-54 Islamabad-III20.NA-130 Lahore- VIII29.NA-250 Karachi West-III3.NA-18 Swabi-I12.NA-57 Rawalpindi-I21.NA-155 Multan-I30.NA-252 Karachi West-V4.NA-25 Nowshera-I13.NA-59 Rawalpindi -III22.NA-156 Multan-III31.NA-254 Central Karachi-II5.NA-26 Nowshera-II14.NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV23.NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan-III32.NA-256 Central Karachi-IV6.NA -32 Kohat15.NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI24.NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III33.NA-265 Quetta-II7.NA-38 DI Khan-I16.NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII25.NA-242 East Karachi-I8.NA -43 Khyber-I17.NA-67 Jhelum-II26.NA-243 Karachi East-II9.NA-52 Islamabad-I18.NA-97 Bhakkar-I27.NA-244 Karachi East-III ‘Delay’ in Punjab, KP polls

Expressing concern over the “delay” of elections in Punjab and KP, the PTI deputy chairman said the governors of the two provinces would defy the Constitution if they did not set a date for the elections.

“The Constitution does not allow a one-hour delay and we will not tolerate it. Elections should be secured within 90 days in accordance with the Constitution,” he said.

The former foreign minister said the ruling coalition in the center was “afraid” to hold elections in the two provinces. “Political engineering is done through partial elections to the National Assembly.”

The majority of pundits have said there is no space in the Constitution that allows the government to delay elections except in an emergency, but the former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) , Kanwar Dilshad, has another opinion.

Dilshad said the authority to provide the ECP with a date for the elections lay with the governor and senior Punjab and KP officials had yet to do so. He also maintained that if the governors did not provide a date, it would not be a violation of the Constitution.

“Terrorist-like treatment”

PTI Secretary General Assad Umar said the party leadership wanted to draw President Arif Alvi’s attention to the increasing intervention by security agencies.

“The PTI leadership is also insisting that the president take note of the human rights violations.”

Qureshi also added that the party condemns the “false complaints” made against PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry and expects the ex-minister to be released.

He further said that the PTI is also protesting against the “terrorist-like treatment” of the former federal minister.

No example can be found of three physical dismissals in one case. There is no room for more than 90 days and that would be a violation of the constitution, he pointed out.

For her part, Fawad’s wife said: “Fawad was wrapped in a cloth as if he were a terrorist. His daughters weren’t allowed to see him.

She also thanked the PTI President for listening to her and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu against the treatment meted out to Fawad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/467932-to-pile-up-pressure-on-govt-imran-khan-to-contest-on-33-na-seats-in-by-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos