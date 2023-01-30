Jokowi could be considering a small cabinet reshuffle





Jakarta. Reports last week indicated that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo could reshuffle a number of cabinet members and he did not deny this when questioned by reporters on Sunday. According to speculative reports, the president has often chosen a certain day to announce the cabinet reshuffle, namely a Wednesday that overlaps with the Javanese Pon Day – the third day of the five-day weekly cycle of the Javanese calendar. Wednesday-Pon day arrives again this week after a cycle that lasts 35 days. “Really? Wednesday-Pon day? Alright, let’s wait,” the president replied when asked if he would be announcing any new cabinet members that day. Rumors of an impending reshuffle have emerged since the National Democratic Party, or Nasdem, announced former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan as its 2024 presidential candidate, a move many have interpreted as the party’s departure of the pro-government coalition. Anies has been widely seen as an opposition figure to Jokowi since he was sacked as Minister of Education in the early years of Jokowi’s first presidential term. In 2017, Anies defeated Jokowi’s close friend Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in the heated election for governor of Jakarta. Nasdem currently has three members in the Jokowi cabinet, including communications and information technology minister Johnny Plate, agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and environment and forestry minister Siti Nurbaya. The president met with Nasdem chairman Surya Paloh earlier this month, but declined to answer when asked if the meeting had discussed the replacement of Nasdem ministers. “What makes you so curious?” Jokowi responded to reporters after attending a ceremony marking the start of Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship at the Indonesia Turnabout Hotel in central Jakarta. Since taking office in 2014, Jokowi, a native of Central Java, has chosen a Wednesday to announce the cabinet reshuffle at least seven times – three of which coincided with Javanese Pon Day and another three on the second day. of five days. -long Javanese week called Pahing. Several ministerial posts are reserved for leaders of political parties in the governing coalition, and National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa has been in hot water since losing the chairmanship of the United Development Party (PPP) last year following an internal dispute. And of course ministers are sometimes judged on their individual merit. Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan is rumored to be fired due to past and current issues such as cooking oil shortage, rice import controversies and his personal conduct. Entering his first month in office last July, Zulkifli has already drawn public attention after taking his daughter to an official event where he promoted government-subsidized cooking oil products. . He reportedly told crowds attending the event to get cheap cooking oil to vote for the girl in the 2024 parliamentary election. Asked Sunday about his possible dismissal from the cabinet, Zulkifli replied: “The reshuffle is the business of the president, mine is to take care of the rice, the peppers, the onions, the eggs and the chickens.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/jokowi-may-consider-minor-cabinet-shakeup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos