This unchallenged rise of Xi does not mean factionalism within the CCP is dead. It is just beginning

China over the week

As the dust settles on the 20e Party Congress, China watchers are trying to make sense of the dynamics within the new Politburo Standing Committee and the most elite circles of Chinese politics. Many experts have suggested Xi JinpingHis rise dealt a blow to the politics of the factions at the top. But Wu Guoguang disagrees with this assessment.

Challenges to Xi’s status and authority as a top leader are unlikely to come from high-ranking CCP cadres, but factional competition is already beginning to take place between different groups of Xi’s supporters. Xi who currently serve in the Politburo and its Standing Committee. In this sense, the current CCP elites cannot be united like a piece of hard steel, Wu wrote in China Leadership Monitor log.

Faction politics is a feature of the Soviet-style governance model that the CCP follows with its own interpretation, of course. Therefore, new groupings seeking to get closer to Xi will likely emerge, and factional politics will readjust to Xi’s third term.

As always, there are new rumors about top leaders in China.

Nikkei Asian Review claimed that Wang Huning, Xi’s political strategist, had been chosen to develop a new Taiwan reunification policy as the one-country-two system had ceased to serve its purpose. The publication cites a source who would be familiar with the inner workings of the Chinese Communist Party without much else to back up this claim.

Taylor Fravel, a leading expert on Beijing’s security policies, raises doubts about claims made in the story by Nikkei Asian Review.

This story about Wang Huning really does the trick. The main claim is that he stayed on the Politburo Standing Committee to focus on Taiwan and unification. However, the source and reasoning of the stories is somewhat weak.https://t.co/9X2nEJXZKt — Mr. Taylor Fravel (@fravel) January 28, 2023

The chatter about Beijing’s Taiwan policy after Xi nominated Song Tao, an unconventional choice, has been widely discussed in Taipei. The rumor mill ranges from power circles from Washington to Taipei.

Where there is smoke, there is fire.

Chinese state media reported that Song Tao, who currently heads the Taiwan Labor Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT). party, in Xiamen, Fujian province.

We will fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and respect and care for Taiwan compatriots and bring benefits to Taiwan compatriots on the principle that “people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family, said Song, quoted by Xinhua News Agency.

Taiwan’s main opposition party, the KMT, is well known for having ties with the CCP. Beijing has an interest in the KMT winning the presidential election next year.

If chatter about the political ramblings in Zhongnanhai weren’t enough, US military officials expressed their feelings about Taiwan.

Gen. Michael A. Minihan of Air Mobility Command wrote an internal memo to his fellow officers, saying that the United States and China could face a conflict in 2025 over Taiwan.

Xi won his third term [as Communist party general secretary] And put [sic] his council of war in October 2022. Taiwanese presidential elections will be held in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason, Minihan wrote in the memo.

An Air Mobility Command spokesperson confirmed authenticity of the memos and that it was written by General Minihan.

China in the world news

India’s nuclear deterrence strategy can rarely appear on the front pages when China interferes on the border. But a new report suggests India is modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal with China to his mind, says the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

India currently operates eight different nuclear-capable systems: two aircraft, four land-based ballistic missiles and two sea-based ballistic missiles. fight. Beijing is now within range of Indian ballistic missiles, said the report by Hans M. Kristensen and Matt Korda.

The FAS report estimates that India produced around 700 kg of weapons-grade plutonium to manufacture between 138 and 213 nuclear warheads.

The US flea war seems to have hit a wall as its allies failed to rally them Biden administrationBeijing’s national security agenda to thwart semiconductor innovation.

But there has been progress on that front in the last week.

Japan and the Netherlands have been reported by Bloomberg to conclude talks on Friday to tighten restrictions on the technology transfer of chipmaking equipment to Beijing.

There are no plans for a public announcement of the restrictions, and once an agreement is reached, actual implementation could take months as the two countries finalize legal arrangements, Bloomberg reported.

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is rapidly revolutionizing the world of surveillance and military operations. China has successfully developed its domestic capabilities through state-owned and private enterprises, which provide state-of-the-art imagery for next-generation military operations.

The United States has now sanctioned a Chinese satellite company, Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute, also known as Spacety, for allegedly supply SAR Imaging at Russian Wagner Group.

To read this week

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He is currently MOFA Taiwan Fellow based in Taipei

