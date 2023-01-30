Politics
Indian Diaspora protest against BBC documentary on PM Modi at their headquarters in Portland Place – ThePrint – ANIFeed
London [UK]Jan 29 (ANI): The Indian Diaspora staged a protest against the release of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their headquarters in Portland Place on Sunday.
“It was said in the documentary that there is discrimination against the Muslim community in India under Prime Minister Modi which is completely untrue. Prime Minister Modi has done so much for Muslims that no other leader can did,” said one member of the Indian diaspora.
He said the propaganda against Prime Minister Modi was based on a “total lie” and gave examples of various government programs and schemes that have benefited Muslims.
“Triple talaq was removed for Muslim women, free LPG cylinders were given under the Ujjwala scheme, bank accounts were opened under the Jan Dhan scheme and they got ownership of their houses. There is no discrimination against any community under Prime Minister Modi’s rule,” he said.
He also spoke of Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, who recently wrote an opinion column criticizing the BBC series ‘The Modi Question’ as an attempt to create ‘false discourse and illogical”.
“Indian Muslims want to get out of the past. We no longer live there. The BBC has collected 20 years of biased reporting, strewn with stale condiments and garnished with plenty of misplaced victimhood. The BBC will be wiser if it controls its urge to perpetuate victimization among Muslims. Our community under false pretenses was simply used to build his brand,” he added.
Another Indian protester said: “The BBC documentary on PM Modi is totally bogus and bogus.
Notably, the Indian diaspora also protested against the BBC documentary series in Fremont in the San Francisco bay area of California.
About 50 members, under the banner of the “Indian Diaspora”, chanted slogans and marched through the streets of Fremont in the San Francisco area of the United States declaring that they “reject the sinister and biased documentary of the BBC”. As they marched through Fremont, people shouted slogans like “Biased BBC” and “racist BBC”.
At a protest in Fremont, people carried banners that read: ‘BBC IS A BOGUS Broadcasting Corporation’ and ‘Indian Diaspora reject BBC’s sinister and biased documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, ‘Documentary of the BBC is spreading false propaganda”, “The BBC is a fake news peddler.”
Britain’s national broadcaster BBC aired a two-part series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Prominent British citizens of Indian origin condemned the series. Prominent British citizen Lord Rami Ranger said that “the BBC has caused great harm to over a billion Indians”.
On January 19, India denounced the BBC’s controversial documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a “propaganda piece” designed to convey a discredited narrative.
Speaking to a weekly press briefing, External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the documentary show, based on an internal British report, shows the colonial mentality. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from some platforms.
“We believe this is a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly lingering colonial mentality are plainly visible,” Bagchi said in response to the question about the PM documentary series.
The MEA spokesperson said the documentary is a reflection of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the individuals who are again peddling this narrative. He even raised questions about “the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it”.
“The documentary is a reflection of the agency and the individuals who are peddling this narrative again. This leads us to question the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we want to honor those efforts,” he added. (ANI)
This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.
