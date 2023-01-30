Imran Khan to challenge by-votes for 33 vacant parliamentary seats





NNA | Updated: Jan 30, 2023 06:39 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Jan 30 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has decided to stand in the by-elections for 33 National Assembly seats in March across all constituencies, The Express Tribune reported. quoting party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. On Sunday, PTI Principal Leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced, “We have decided to participate in the by-elections and Imran Khan will run for all seats.” the sieges would take place on March 16. The seats became vacant after NA President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of PTI MPs. , according to The Express Tribune. “Tehreek-e-Insaf will stand for election for all seats and Imran Khan will be Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate for those thirty-three seats,” Fawad said in a statement on Twitter. January 17. Qureshi said people also backed the PTI in the July 17 by-elections, and the party hopes the masses will again express their confidence in Imran Khan on March 16 with their votes. He said the ECP had a mandate to organize elections. within 90 days of the vacancy of the seats, and it would be a violation of the constitution if they are not held in time.

The PTI leader said they were not in contact with the establishment, according to The Express Tribune. Earlier in the month, Ashraf accepted the resignation of 35 other Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers, the Dawn newspaper reported. PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament after party leader Imran Khan was ousted from the National Assembly in April 2022. But, National Assembly Speaker Ashraf had only accepted 11 of the resignations, stating that the remaining lawmakers would be called individually for verification. After stalling the process for eight months, Ashraf accepted the resignations of 34 other PTI MPs and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid, as the party hinted it would ‘test’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a vote of confidence. PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted stand at 80, according to the Pakistan-based news portal. The resignations of Haider Ali Khan, Saleem Rehman, Sahibzada Sibghatu llah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar, Sher Akbar Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Engr Usman Khan Tarakai and Mujahid Ali, were accepted among others. Reserved seats, the resignations of Andaleeb Abbas, Asma Qadeer, Maleeka Ali Bokhari and Munawara Bibi Baloch were accepted, Dawn reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-to-contest-bypolls-to-all-33-vacant-parliamentary-seats20230130063917 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos