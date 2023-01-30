Trump speaks out on Tire Nichols murder: It should never have happened





Donald Trump has described Tire Nichols’ fatal beating as horrific and says it should never have happened.

The former presidents’ comments came a day after the city of Memphis publicly released video footage of the attack earlier this month.

The video shows a violent confrontation between officers in the unit and Nichols, 29, in which officers can be seen beating him and using batons and Tasers to subdue him as he cries out for his mother.

Officers were then seen standing after the attack and providing no medical attention as they laughed and joked about their role in the shocking arrest.

I thought that was terrible, Mr. Trump told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was in such a mess. He was just getting beat up. Now, that should never have happened.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, all former Memphis Police Department officers, have been charged with second degree murder. The officers were fired last week after an inquest into Mr Nichols’ death.

The former officers each face additional charges, which are aggravated assault acting in concert; aggravated kidnapping; official misconduct and official oppression, according to the Shelby County prosecutors office.

The police department announced the dismissal of the officers on January 20.

And on Saturday, the MPD announced that it had closed the Scorpion unit, of which the five police officers were members.

The decision to permanently deactivate the unit came Saturday after city police chief CJ Davis met with the unit’s remaining officers to discuss a way forward in the wake of Nichols’ death. .

In the process of listening carefully to Tire Nichols’ family, community leaders and uninvolved officers who have done a quality job in their missions, it is in everyone’s interest to permanently deactivate the SCORPION unit, a the department said in a statement. .

Mr. Trump made the comments to The Associated Press during his campaign in South Carolina on Saturday, one of the first events of his bid for the White House in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/tyre-nichols-trump-memphis-killing-b2271524.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

