Jokowi officially becomes Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened Indonesia's presidency in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 2023. "And by saying Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, this morning I announce the launch of the leadership ASEAN Indonesia 2023 begins," President Jokowi said at Hotal Indonesia roundabout, Jakarta on Sunday (29/1/2023). In his speech at the event, President Jokowi said that this year Indonesia will take over as ASEAN Chairmanship amidst a crisis-ridden global situation, namely the economic, energy, food and war crises. Also Read: Jokowi calls Indonesia's economic growth first or second among G20 countries President Joko Widodo (center) marching with ministers and ambassadors from ASEAN member countries and other friendly countries during the ASEAN parade on Jalan MH. Thamrin, Jakarta, Sunday (29/1/2023). The event marked the start of a series of activities that will culminate twice, namely the ASEAN Summit in May 2023 in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province and the ASEAN Plus Summit in Jakarta in September 2023. "However, I believe that ASEAN is still important and relevant for the people, for the region and for the world," the president said. President Jokowi also hopes that ASEAN will continue to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Also read: Jokowi's story on handling Covid-19: Nearly 80% of ministers call for lockdown "That ASEAN will continue to be able to maintain economic growth and Asian issues, the epicenter of growth," President Jokowi said. The activity was also attended by a number of ministers, namely Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Coordinating Minister of Political Affairs, Legal and Security Mahfud MD, Minister of State-Detained Businesses Erick Thohir, and Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko. In addition, a number of ambassadors representing friendly countries also attended the activity. The event took place in freezing weather conditions. President Jokowi and the ministers cycled from the State Palace to the HI roundabout before opening the ASEAN President's launch activity. (Editor Aryo Putranto Saptohutomo)

