Politics
Boris Johnson says Putin claimed he could send a missile to hit the UK in a minute | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin claimed he could have sent a missile to hit Britain in a minute during a call just before the invasion of Ukraine.
Comments from former prime ministers came in a three-part documentary for BBC Two about the conflict in Ukraine and the build-up to Russia’s invasion in February last year.
It had been in a conversation about hypothetical support for NATO on Russia’s borders if Putin decided to invade, as Johnson tried to dissuade Putin.
He told the creators of Putin Against the West that he did not view Putin’s comments as a threat. He has become one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiys’ biggest supporters and has visited Kyiv since his resignation as prime minister.
The show will air on BBC Two on Monday at 9 p.m.
He kind of threatened me at one point and said: Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute, or something, said Johnson.
I think from the very relaxed tone he sounded, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.
Johnson had warned that there would be tougher Western sanctions if Russia invaded, and that support for NATO would increase even if Ukraine was not on the verge of membership.
He said, Boris, you’re saying Ukraine isn’t going to join NATO anytime soon What is it soon?, and I said, Well, they’re not going to join. NATO for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectly well, Johnson said of the call with Putin.
Ben Wallace, the Secretary of Defense, also spoke in the documentary about a visit to Moscow in February in an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate and end the war. He met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, as well as the Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov.
I remember saying to Minister Shoigu: They are going to fight and he said: My mother is Ukrainian; they won’t! He also said he had no intention of invading, Wallace said.
It would be vrane in Russian. I think Vrane is some kind of show of intimidation or force: I’m going to lie to you. You know I’m lying. I know you know I’m lying and I’m going to lie to you again. He knew that I knew and I knew that he knew. But I think it was about saying: I am powerful.
It was the pretty scary but straightforward lie of what they weren’t going to do that I think confirmed to me that they were going to do it. I remember as we were walking out, General Gerasimov said: Never again will we be humiliated. We were the fourth army in the world, we were now number two. Now it’s America and us. And there in that minute was that feeling of potentially why [they were doing this].
