



Organization of J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary General Sh. Ashok Koul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed winter tourism and snow cricket will boost the tourism sector in the valley. After the Chair Office Bears meeting in Pulwam, Sh. Ashok Koul listened to Prime Minister Sh. Le 97th Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” at Halqua Puchal Pulwama. It was also listened to by a large number of local residents from several regions. The country’s Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi praised snow cricket, Kashmir’s winter sport. This will boost the tourism sector in the region, he said. “Our prime minister is concerned about Kashmir tourism, Kashmir winter sports. He has become the global ambassador for Kashmir tourism all over the world,” he said. Ashok Koul said the way he urged all Kashmiri compatriots to visit Kashmir and enjoy the winter season. Apart from the beauty of this location, there is a good range of snow cricket in the valley which is widely acclaimed,” he said. Ashok Koul said Prime Minister Modi was also concerned about Kashmir’s youth and said such things would boost winter tourism in the valley. “Now LG administration and Sports Council should also offer to hold more snow cricket tournaments in the future and I hope people from all over the country will come and enjoy the moves,” he said. he declares. Earlier, Koul chaired an organizing meeting of bureau members in Pulwama district, South Kashmir. He was accompanied by District Chairman Pulwama Lateef Bhat, State Spokesperson for Pulwama Altaf Thakur and DDC member Avtar Singh. In his address, Koul called on the party leadership to focus on strengthening the party at the pit level, as J&K assembly elections are expected to be announced anytime in the near future. He told the party leaders to contact the workers at ground level and the popular masses coming from their stand area to inform them of the works being done by the BJP government. , both in the state and at the center, and discuss their issues in detail at the same time, he said. Ashok Koul urged them to perform their task diligently and ensure their work lives up to the expectations of the organization. He also asked party workers to frequent their visits to each booth in coordination with President Mandal and Shakti Kendra Incharges. Ashok Koul placed special emphasis on the sashaktikaran stand. “Top party leaders, together with local leaders, should contact every prominent person in the booth to increase the party’s base and approval of its policies and works,” he said.

