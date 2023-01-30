Imran Khan censures government for ‘massive’ fuel hike





LAHORE: President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday strongly criticized the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance for a massive and sudden hike in the price of gasoline , claiming that the total mismanagement of the economy by the imported government has crushed the masses and the working class.

The ex-prime minister’s criticism came after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a televised speech, unveiled revised prices for POL products which came into effect at 11:00 a.m. 10 minutes later.

Reacting to the development, the PTI President took to Twitter and wrote: The utter mismanagement of our economy by a corrupt and incompetent imported government has crushed the masses and the working class with the latest rise in gas prices and diesel and a devaluation of 33 rupees/$ to 262.60 rupees. /$. Rise in electricity and gas prices and unprecedented 35% inflation expected with a mini-budget of Rs200bn.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the public was already fed up with inflation. May Allah have mercy on these people and deliver them from this punishment, he added.

Tarin is sounding the alarm on rising inflation

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said there would be another hike in fuel prices when the IMF mission visits Pakistan next week. Speaking to a private news channel, Tarin pointed out that the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee would affect the prices of all commodities.

They (the government) didn’t even add tax to the new price. But taxes will be added, he said. When the IMF mission arrives, you will see that the government will raise prices even further, he added. It should be mentioned that the ruling PDM has already expressed its willingness to take tough economic decisions only to guarantee the IMF loan program to save the country from default.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were seen at several petrol pumps in the city on Saturday morning as social media was abuzz with rumors that the price of petrol could exceed Rs 300/per liter. Reports shared on social media indicate that petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise by anywhere between Rs45 and Rs80 on February 1.

