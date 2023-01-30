North Korea publishes illustrated book of foreign gifts received by late leader





SEOUL, 30 Jan. (Yonhap) — North Korea has released an illustrated book of gifts given to its late leader Kim Jong-il by foreign leaders and governments, including a basketball signed by former NBA superstar Michael Jordan, a Pyongyang propaganda site said. Monday. The 216-page book contains photos of various gifts given to Kim, the father of current leader Kim Jong-un, displayed at the Northern International Friendship Exhibition House, according to the House’s website. edition in foreign languages ​​of the North. This photo, captured from the North Korea Foreign Language Publishing House website on January 30, 2023, shows a photo of a basketball signed by Michael Jordan, in a photo book of gifts given to the former leader of the country, Kim Jong-il. (PICTURE NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap) The book features the autographed basketball gifted by former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to the late leader, known as a basketball enthusiast, during her visit to Pyongyang in October 2000. It also contains photos of an embroidery by former Chinese President Jiang Zemin during Kim’s visit to China in 2000, and a silver tea set by Russian President Vladimir Putin during Kim’s trip to Russia l ‘Next year. The book includes other miscellaneous gifts, including a gold lacquered folding screen from the current Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit to Pyongyang in 2008 as vice president of China. However, it does not contain any items from South Korea. “The photo album contains more than 40,000 gifts given to President Kim Jong Il by foreigners from 170 countries and international organizations,” the book says. The International Friendship Exhibition House, located in the northwestern province of North Pyongan, was established in August 1978 and features gifts given to the country’s leaders, including its late founder Kim Il-sung and current leader Kim Jong -one, according to the book. . Kim Jong-il ruled the reclusive country from 1994 until his death in December 2011. Youtube This photo, captured from the North Korean Foreign Language Publishing House website on January 30, 2023, shows former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (2nd from right) and then vice- Chinese President Xi Jinping (3rd from right) looking at a folding screen given by Xi during his visit to North Korea in 2008, in a photo book of gifts given to Kim. (PICTURE NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap) This photo, captured from the website of North Korea’s Foreign Language Publishing House on January 30, 2023, shows former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Kim’s visit to Russia in August 2001, in a photo book of gifts given to Kim. (PICTURE NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap) [email protected]

