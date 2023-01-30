Donald Trump says Tire Nichols’ beating was ‘horrific’





Trump said in an interview with The Associated Press that Nichols had just been beaten and the beatings were vicious and violent and hard to believe.”

COLUMBIA, SC Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the footage of the brutal beating of Tire Nichols by five Memphis police officers was horrific and the attack should never have happened.

I thought it was awful. He was in such a mess. He was just getting beat up. Now that should never have happened,” Trump said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, a day after authorities released footage of the attack on the 29-year-old black man after a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later.

The comments were notable for Trump, who is running for the White House again and has a history of encouraging the mistreatment of those in police custody. He was president during the racial justice protests that erupted in the summer of 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. At the time, he signed an executive order encouraging better policing practices, but was criticized by some for failing to recognize what they see as systemic racial bias in policing.

Trump ultimately centered his 2020 re-election bid around a public order message that emphasized support for law enforcement.

The violent video recently released in Memphis shows police holding and beating Nichols for three minutes with their fists, boots and batons. Footage shows police shouting profanity at him as Nichols yells for his mother. Trump said Nichols calling his mother was a very sad moment.

“That’s really the point that stood out to me the most, to be honest with you,” he said.

Trump did not address the video in his campaign speeches in New Hampshire or South Carolina, early stages of his 2024 presidential campaign.

The five former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes. The Nichols family’s legal team compared it to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Trump said Memphis police are taking an important step by disbanding the police unit involved in the attack, which was created to target violent offenders in high-crime areas.

Look, the tape might not have been totally conclusive but, to me, it was pretty conclusive and it was vicious and violent and hard to believe for a traffic violation,” he said. .

The beatings have renewed questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue to happen after repeated calls for change and nationwide scrutiny and scrutiny of police following Floyd’s killing. Trump condemned the killing at the time, but also blasted protests that were largely peaceful, though marred by outbursts of violence.

Trump tweeted about the thugs during the Minneapolis protests and warned: When the looting starts, the shooting starts. Twitter flagged the post as glorifying violence, and Trump attempted to walk back the comments.

When several thousand people demonstrated in Lafayette Park across from the White House, US park police forcefully dispersed them with tear gas and flash guns shortly before Trump walked through the park for a photo op near St. Johns Church, where he stood in front of the cameras. holding a Bible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whas11.com/article/news/nation-world/donald-trump-tyre-nichols-memphis-police-department-national/417-5fad9674-e347-4f21-8d2f-b916b9378b63 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos