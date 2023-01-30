Managing China-US relations tops the list

Chinese and American flags fly in front of an American company building in Beijing on January 21, 2021. [Photo/Agencies]



Relations: Washington’s policy towards China is bilateral, experts say

On January 21, Chinese New Year’s Eve, Foreign Minister Qin Gang appeared on the big screen during the NBA game in Washington, DC, between the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic to deliver a message.

The Washington Wizards, formerly known as the Washington Bullets, visited China shortly after the establishment of Sino-American diplomatic relations in 1979 and were the first NBA team to visit the country.

In his video message, Qin said that in December, when he was then Chinese Ambassador to the United States, he “spent a wonderful evening watching a fabulous game” played by the team. “I wish the Chinese and American people a prosperous Year of the Rabbit and a bright future,” he said.

Steve Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, told Forbes magazine that Qin using an NBA game to send Chinese New Year greetings to the American people “is an imaginative way to remind Americans that we share many things with them. China, including the love of the NBA”.

Seeking common ground between China and the United States, managing differences, rejecting economic decoupling and avoiding clashes in the Western Pacific region are among the top tasks for diplomats from both countries in the new year, said leading policy officials and researchers.

Following the face-to-face meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in November, Vice Prime Minister Liu He met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Zurich, Switzerland, ahead of the New Year Chinese, and Beijing called the talks “constructive”.

According to the General Administration of Customs, in the first 11 months of 2022, China-U.S. trade volume reached 4.62 trillion yuan ($681 billion), up 4.8 percent year on year.

Washington has publicly expressed hope for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s plans to visit China soon.

The two countries are in communication on the details of the visit, and Beijing hopes that “the United States will correctly perceive China, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, and work with China in the same direction. , Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on January 17.

Wu Xinbo, dean of Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies, said the United States should not continue to practice coercion against China while seeking dialogue with Beijing. “The Biden administration has sought to define the rules and terms of its competition with China, but China has refused to follow the US lead or fall into the US trap, which has frustrated Washington,” did he declare.

Wu added that the Biden administration has formulated a clear roadmap for its two-sided economic and trade policy toward China: it seeks decoupling in some areas while continuing to use the Chinese market in other areas.

Huang Ping, China’s consul general in New York, offered the “three Rs” of respect, recovery and responsibility as wishes at a Chinese New Year reception with business leaders this month.

“China and the United States, in the spirit of mutual respect, should see each other as partners and opportunities,” reach new heights in their cooperation, shoulder their responsibilities to strengthen multilateralism and an open economy while raising the global challenges, Huang said.

At the same event, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said “each nation needs to understand the other better.”

“By working together, we can achieve great things, not only for our countries, but also for humanity,” he added.

Analysts said Washington’s bilateral approach to China has damaged its ties with Beijing and will raise greater concerns in the rest of the world if it persists in provocations, such as allowing US lawmakers to visit Taiwan.

Washington’s military cooperation with the Taiwan region “is essentially part of the US policy of containing China,” said Talat Masood, a retired Pakistani army lieutenant general and former federal secretary, in a published article. in The Express Tribune newspaper on Wednesday.

Michael D. Swaine, senior fellow in the East Asia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in Washington, recently wrote that Washington should place clear limits on its interactions with Taiwan “to emphasize that they are unofficial and unofficial. ‘do not involve contacts between senior officials’.

Su Xiaohui, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, said Washington had shown its urgent need to step up strategic communication with China by stressing its hopes for Blinken’s visit to China.

“In fact, the United States cannot avoid talking directly to China if it really wants to install ‘guardrails’ for its relationship and deal with its own economic headaches, such as the surge in the inflation,” she said.

“Washington is still unwilling to risk crossing the line drawn by Beijing, but it can’t resist the temptation to work on some provocations, so it remains to be seen how that will work to manage differences and avoid crises,” she added.