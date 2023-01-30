Erdogan says Finland could join NATO without Sweden





ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday for the first time that Ankara could accept Finland into NATO without its northern neighbor Sweden.

Erdogan’s comments during a televised meeting with young voters came days after Ankara suspended NATO membership talks with the two countries.

His decision threatened to derail NATO’s hopes of expanding the bloc to 32 countries at a summit scheduled for July in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of military non-alignment and asked to join the US-led defense alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only members not to have ratified both candidacies by votes in parliament.

The Hungarian legislature is expected to approve both offers in February.

But Erdogan has dug his heels ahead of the hotly contested May 14 election in which he is trying to energize his conservative and nationalist support base.

Erdogan’s main complaint concerns Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects whom Ankara associates with banned Kurdish militants and a failed coup attempt in 2016.

He clearly distinguished on Sunday the positions taken by Sweden and Finland in recent months.

“If necessary, we can give a different answer regarding Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different answer for Finland,” Erdogan said.

He also reiterated his request for Sweden to hand over the suspects wanted by Ankara.

“If you absolutely want to join NATO, you will return these terrorists to us,” Erdogan said.

Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora than Finland and a more serious dispute with Ankara.

The two countries have tried to break down Erdogan’s resistance through months of delicate talks.

Sweden has approved a constitutional amendment that allows it to enact tougher anti-terrorism laws demanded by Ankara.

And both countries have lifted bans on the sale of military equipment to Turkey that they imposed after its military incursion into Syria in 2019.

But Ankara reacted with fury to a decision by Swedish police to allow a protest in which a far-right extremist burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm earlier this month.

Ankara has also been outraged by a Swedish prosecutor’s decision not to press charges against a Kurdish support group that hung an effigy of Erdogan by the ankles outside Stockholm City Court.

Swedish officials strongly condemned the protests but defended their country’s broad acceptance of free speech.

The standoff between Ankara and Stockholm prompted Finnish officials to hint for the first time last week that they may be forced to seek NATO membership without Sweden.

The two nations had sought to join the bloc together from the start.

“We have to assess the situation, if something has happened which, in the longer term, would prevent Sweden from moving forward,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said last Tuesday.

But Haavisto also stressed that a joint membership remains the “first option”.

